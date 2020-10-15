Murals part of Holter’s ATAC program to help build community

A few weekends ago, teens took art into the streets.
And the murals they created are still there -- for all to view and reflect on.
They’re best seen on foot as you pass through the crosswalks at the corner of East Lawrence Street and Last Chance Gulch.
Beneath your feet, you’ll encounter silhouettes of teens in action. The four murals, one for each crosswalk, are the culmination of a 10-month Encounter Project by ATAC, the Holter Museum of Art’s After-school Teen Art Council.
They’re murals with a message, said ATAC member Megan Lund, a 17-year-old Capital High School student.
One silhouette shows six teens in a Charlie’s Angels pose with guns that shoot bitterroot flowers instead of bullets. “That’s to represent turning gun violence into peace,” Lund said, adding that all the ATAC students have had to deal with lockdowns and fear of school shootings.
Another crosswalk image depicts teens sitting back-to-back reading with roots growing out beneath them and butterflies flying away, representing growing roots of knowledge and ideas taking wing.
A third silhouette features teens helping each other up a mountain, representing how they help each other with challenges.
And a fourth shows teens with wings as they take flight and become independent.
Interspersed through the crosswalks are images of nature -- Montana’s state bird, flower and butterfly.
At the heart of the murals is the sense that teens often get a bad rap as being lazy and ignorant, said Lund, and what these teens really want is to be active in the community and give back to it.
Last Wednesday, teens were back at their painting.
This time, they were doing a sidewalk mural at the east entrance to the Holter Museum of Art as the finishing touch.
The mural ideas took shape when the teens began working with Missoula muralist Janaina Viera-Marques, who was an artist-in-residence at the Holter.
While brainstorming with her, the students decided they wanted to paint a mural in the crosswalk, working through their ideas and the ideal images to convey these.
They also worked through safety concerns, so the images wouldn’t be distracting to drivers.
They hope the murals lure people Downtown to walk around, and better yet, stop in at a local restaurant and have a burger or check out a local shop.
They chose paint that doesn’t hurt the environment, knowing that the paint would fade over time just as the ghost signs of old advertisements are fading on nearby brick buildings.
“Each of us had a lot of learning experiences,” Lund said. “I learned to do public speaking. I had severe anxiety. I had to practice a lot.”
The mural took a lot of organization -- from brainstorming ideas and how to turn them into art, to presenting the idea at city commission meetings to get permission, to raising money, to painting the mural and then thanking all their supporters.
It’s also been a big lesson in how to adapt.
Initially, the mural painting was slated for Vigilante Day, so that the public could help.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that plan was scrapped. The painting took place Sept. 25-26 instead.
And, at the last minute, they had to scramble to test and buy different paints when their original shipment was delayed due to the pandemic.
The mural has also been a great way for the teens to meet Downtown business owners who have enthusiastically supported the mural.
“Wow! It’s really here,” said Lund of how it felt to paint the mural. “I’m just so proud it’s out there for other people to enjoy.”
Drake Kelly, another17-year-old ATAC member from CHS, is pleased by what they’ve accomplished.
He jumped in on creating some of the silhouettes that were turned into stencils for painting the murals.
“I’m hoping the murals communicate a sense of togetherness,” said Kelly. Even though people are now feeling isolated by COVID-19, “we’re still together in this community almost as one.”
For ATAC member Michael Simmons, 18 of CHS, the most exciting part of the project is that it could open the gates for more public art to be created in the community.
“I think we have such a unique feel to our town -- especially the Downtown.
“This project was not just for the community, but was meant to be with the community.”
Like her fellow ATAC members, Natalia Kelly, 17 of CHS, would “absolutely” love to do another mural project.
“I learned a lot of patience,” she said. “I learned what it’s like to make a big project like this happen and what goes into that.”
What she’d like the community to know is that “Mostly, it’s for them to enjoy and we loved every minute of doing it!”
To watch a video of the Encounter Project mural in action, visit https://youtu.be/ckXjtYS027o.
For more information about ATAC, visit https://atacteens.com/.
This is the third mural ATAC has done in its seven-year history. The first was on the side of the United Way building on Helena Avenue, the second is an overhead mural by the east entrance to the Holter. The third project includes not only the crosswalks, but also the sidewalk at the east entrance to the Holter.
The latest mural was funded by local businesses and a grant from the Montana Arts Council.
