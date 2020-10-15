Murals part of Holter’s ATAC program to help build community

“I’m hoping the murals communicate a sense of togetherness,” said Kelly. Even though people are now feeling isolated by COVID-19, “we’re still together in this community almost as one.”

For ATAC member Michael Simmons, 18 of CHS, the most exciting part of the project is that it could open the gates for more public art to be created in the community.

“I think we have such a unique feel to our town -- especially the Downtown.

“This project was not just for the community, but was meant to be with the community.”

Like her fellow ATAC members, Natalia Kelly, 17 of CHS, would “absolutely” love to do another mural project.

“I learned a lot of patience,” she said. “I learned what it’s like to make a big project like this happen and what goes into that.”

What she’d like the community to know is that “Mostly, it’s for them to enjoy and we loved every minute of doing it!”

To watch a video of the Encounter Project mural in action, visit https://youtu.be/ckXjtYS027o.

For more information about ATAC, visit https://atacteens.com/.