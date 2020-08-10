You have permission to edit this article.
Muni's Sports Grille closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure
Tyler Carlson takes a swing at the golf simulator

Tyler Carlson takes a swing at the golf simulator inside the Muni Sports Grille at the Bill Roberts Golf Course on Tuesday in this IR file photo. 

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Muni’s Sports Grille at the Bill Roberts Golf Course was closed Monday due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

"Though the case is yet unconfirmed, staff continue to follow Lewis & Clark Public Health guidance for sanitizing surfaces and employees are being tested. The restaurant will remain closed until more information is available," the city of Helena said in a news release.

Golf course buildings were closed and sanitized during the last 24 hours and reopened. Pro Shop transactions will be conducted outside until Aug. 11, the city said.

