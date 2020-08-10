Muni's Sports Grille closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure

Muni’s Sports Grille at the Bill Roberts Golf Course was closed Monday due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.
"Though the case is yet unconfirmed, staff continue to follow Lewis & Clark Public Health guidance for sanitizing surfaces and employees are being tested. The restaurant will remain closed until more information is available," the city of Helena said in a news release.
Golf course buildings were closed and sanitized during the last 24 hours and reopened. Pro Shop transactions will be conducted outside until Aug. 11, the city said.
