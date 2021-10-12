 Skip to main content
Municipal election ballots to be mailed Wednesday
The Lewis and Clark County Elections Department is preparing to mail out about 21,000 municipal election ballots Wednesday.

Lewis and Clark County Elections Supervisor Audrey McCue said Tuesday that ballots will be mailed to about 19,600 Helena residents and about 1,000 East Helena residents. 

McCue said voters registered under either a Helena or East Helena address should expect to receive a ballot within seven days.

Unlike the 2020 general election, which featured return envelopes with paid postage, the 2021 municipal election return envelopes will require a stamp.

Ballots are due back to the county elections department, 316 N. Park Ave., no later than 8 p.m. on election night, Nov. 2. McCue said postmarked ballots received after the deadline will not be counted.

Alternatively, voters can deliver ballots to the elections office in person Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

McCue said the office plans to offer extended election day hours. The elections department will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2.

East Helena residents can also deliver their ballots in person to East Helena City Hall on Nov. 2 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Preparing the ballots for mail is about a two-week-long process, according to McCue.

She said about 10 seasonal workers are brought on board in addition to election judges to prep the ballots.

Helena voters will decide on their next mayor and two new city commissioners.

East Helenans will vote for their next mayor, and three East Helena City Council members are running unopposed.

