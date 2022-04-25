Mullan Road Conference coming to Fort Benton

Imagine a trip back to the summer of 1860 when dramatic events foreshadowed change on the upper Missouri River.

Until that time, the trading posts of Fort Benton and rival Fort Campbell, located at the head of navigation on the Missouri River, were the focus of white commercial activity in the region. The Blackfoot nations, long dominant in the region, were warily peaceful in their relative isolation.

Three groups converged on Fort Benton during that summer to set the stage for dramatic change. On July 2, the first steamboats ever reached the Fort Benton levee, with the first U.S. military unit onboard, a battalion of First Dragoons recruits; on the 14th, Capt. William F. Raynolds’ Expedition arrived after exploring the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers; and on Aug. 1, Lt. John Mullan arrived with his expedition, having followed bison and native trails from Fort Walla Walla to Fort Benton, building a 624-mile military wagon road.

Together, steamboats from St. Louis to Fort Benton and the Mullan Road on to the Columbia River, completed the trade corridor across the northern United States, a “Northwest Passage,” presaging dramatic change in the region.

The wagon road evolved into railroads and highways, and memories of Mullan and his road faded. Around 1920, Mullan Monuments were dedicated in Montana and Idaho, while similar remembrances appeared in eastern Washington. In 1978, Mullan’s contribution to the settlement of the inland Northwest was recognized when the American Society of Civil Engineers named the Mullan Road a National Historic Engineering Landmark.

In 1989, Mullan and his expedition leaped back to life as an informal group of “Mullanite” enthusiasts gathered annually. From that beginning until 2006, the Mineral County Museum held a “Mullan Day” on a spring weekend.

In 2006, Paul Putz, Lewis and Clark County historic preservation officer, held an enlarged weekend Mullan Conference inviting history buffs. He loaded the group on Dennis Washington’s private railway car for a guided trip over Mullan Pass.

Each year a Mullan Road Conference has ranged from Fort Benton, Helena, Deer Lodge, Missoula, Mineral County and Kellogg, Idaho, to Spokane, Cheney and Walla Walla, Washington.

The 2022 conference will be held June 10-12 in Fort Benton, hosted by the River & Plains Society.

For more on the event, go to http://www.fortbenton.com/mullan.html. It includes the registration form; and https://www.facebook.com/MullanRoad2022 for breaking news.

Registration is required by May 27.

For information, email office@fortbentonmuseums.com or call 406-622-5316 mornings Monday-Friday or Ken Robison 406-868-3635.

