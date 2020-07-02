MT Musical Theatre Mega-Camp redux

Not many kids can say they got to go to summer camp with a cast member from the Broadway hit musical “Hamlet.”
AND, the award-winning songwriting team Pasek and Paul.
AND, the team creating the new musical “Jeannette” -- about Montana’s very own Jeannette Rankin.
Well, 39 kids from Grandstreet Theatre have bragging rights.
So do another 123 kids from across the country.
They were all part of the first-ever virtual theater summer camp -- Musical Theatre Mega-Camp.
The Zoom camp was such a hit, that it’s back for another run, Aug. 10-14. Details are at https://www.mtmegacamp.com/.
On June 11, the day this writer dropped in to eavesdrop on class, there were kids of all ages tuned in from bedrooms and living rooms across Helena and America.
That morning, they were meeting the creative team behind the new musical-in-the-making, “Jeannette.”
It’s being heralded as “an epic pop musical based on the true story of America’s first congresswoman.”
It’s also the brainchild of pop sensation Ari Afsar, who played Eliza Hamilton in the Chicago production of “Hamilton.”
When Afsar happened upon the story of Jeannette Rankin she was astounded that she didn’t know anything about her. Nor did most other people she asked.
Rankin was elected to Congress in 1916 -- three years before women even had the right to vote.
The play is written by one of America's most popular playwrights, Lauren M. Gunderson, and Afsar.
It’s a story whose time has come.
Many would say, long overdue.
The timing is particularly compelling with Virginia becoming the 38th state to pass the Equal Rights Amendment in January of this year.
Rankin was one of the bold and early leaders for women’s equality.
Joining Afsar and Gunderson were New York City director Erin Ortman, a Grandstreet alumna; choreographer Martha Nichols; and producer Jen Bender.
In a fast-paced hour, the team shared insights about what inspires them and how they do their work.
“I stumbled upon this first woman in Congress, and the rest is history-in-the-making,” said Afsar.
Jeannette’s story deserves to be much more widely told, she said. In fact, it’s her intention to make her the most famous woman who ever lived.
As they’ve been working on the play, more and more research about her life has been “presenting itself.”
“Jeannette... was a queer woman,” Afsar said, adding “a lot of information about her was hidden.” Next year a trove of letters owned by Rankin’s estate is being made public.
Gunderson told the students that her job as the playwright is to have the dialog and scenes set up the songs and “have the songs tell the story. The songs expose who the characters really are.
“The songs can have the characters tell us their secrets, and how their characters make really hard decisions and how the characters expose who they really are. The songs are where the characters show us their true hearts.”
Nichols, the choreographer, asks herself, “What does this story look like through movement?
And how can she dance the piece, so even without words, the audience would know the story.
“We couldn’t be more excited about this show,” concluded Grandstreet Theatre Education Director Marianne Adams.
In fact, Grandstreet hosted a delightful interactive “Jeannette in Concert” evening with Ortman and Afsar a year ago as an early sneak peek.
Adams also couldn’t be more excited about Musical Theatre Mega-Camp.
“I love it! We’re doing it again!”
Adams came up with the idea for the camp.
But it was a joint effort by her and a group of other award-winning FreddieG Fellowship Teachers to pull it off.
Adams and teachers from Texas, Virginia, Illinois, Alabama, and New York, got together online to create the Zoom camp for third through 12th graders.
“We did it out of frustration,” said Adams.
All of them were struggling with how to teach theater camp during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the most part, everybody loved it,” said Adams of the feedback she’s gotten.
One of the happy Grandstreet Mega-Campers is sixth grader Quincey Higgins.
She admits that at first, she just signed up for the camp to have something to do.
“It was the coolest thing,” she admitted, “probably because I got to see kids I never ever would have gotten to see from around the U.S.
“My favorite class was dancing. We got to dance to a song from ‘Lion King’ on Broadway.”
And her favorite special guests were the songwriters Pasek and Paul, who wrote the music to a musical she likes, “The Greatest Showman.”
Higgins said she would definitely recommend the camp to other kids who like theater.
“Just make sure to put yourself out there. The experiences I experienced were something I’d never get to do. We met some people we never would have met.”
For info about the Mega-Camp, visit http://theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com/2020/05/09/musical-theatre-mega-camp/.
To learn more about “Jeannette,” visit https://www.jeannette musical.com/ and also a few YouTube videos by Grandstreet about the musical https://grandstreettheatre.com/2020/03/31/from-grandstreet-to-your-street/.
