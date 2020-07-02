MT Musical Theatre Mega-Camp redux

As they’ve been working on the play, more and more research about her life has been “presenting itself.”

“Jeannette... was a queer woman,” Afsar said, adding “a lot of information about her was hidden.” Next year a trove of letters owned by Rankin’s estate is being made public.

Gunderson told the students that her job as the playwright is to have the dialog and scenes set up the songs and “have the songs tell the story. The songs expose who the characters really are.

“The songs can have the characters tell us their secrets, and how their characters make really hard decisions and how the characters expose who they really are. The songs are where the characters show us their true hearts.”

Nichols, the choreographer, asks herself, “What does this story look like through movement?

And how can she dance the piece, so even without words, the audience would know the story.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this show,” concluded Grandstreet Theatre Education Director Marianne Adams.

In fact, Grandstreet hosted a delightful interactive “Jeannette in Concert” evening with Ortman and Afsar a year ago as an early sneak peek.