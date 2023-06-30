Helena’s Amanda Haab is Montana State University’s first-ever recipient of a new scholarship launched in January in partnership with the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation.

The 20-year-old Haab, who is going into her junior year in biochemistry, has been named one of the foundation’s Astronaut Scholars in the U.S. for 2023. She was nominated by faculty, and it’s the first time the award has been given in Montana, according to Steven Davis, assistant dean of MSU’s Honors College. MSU is one of 46 universities whose students are eligible to receive the award.

"Amanda is truly deserving as she represents what we expect to be the first of many students from Montana State to join some of the best and brightest minds in STEM who show initiative, creativity, and excellence in their chosen field,” Davis said in a news release.

The scholarship is one of the nation’s largest merit-based scholarships given to college juniors and seniors studying STEM. Haab will receive up to $15,000 and is given all access to events, networking and mentoring with astronauts and scholarship alumni. She will be honored alongside around 60 other awardees at the foundation’s innovators Week and Gala event from Aug. 16-19 in Orlando.

“I’m excited to see how this could open some new doors,” Haab said in an MSU news release. “I’m thankful for all the community and mentorship here at MSU and am looking forward to seeing how this can help connect me to the next chapter of life.”

Haab has been interested in space for a long time -- a fascination she has channeled into research at MSU’s Center for Biofilm Engineering on developing ceramic glazes that could prevent microbial buildup in the water pipes of the International Space Station and other spacecraft. Haab has been making ceramics since high school, and she runs her own pottery business, Day Ceramics founded in 2020.

“I didn’t come to MSU with the expectation that research would be such a big part of my academic and future career,” said Haab, who began doing the research during her freshman year as an MSU Vice President of Research and Economic Development Fellow in the lab of Matthew Fields, director of the Center for Biofilm Engineering. “But the research I’ve done in CBE has been phenomenal, and I’m interested in continuing with a research career in that direction.”

Haab’s dad, Kent, called her a “Renaissance” woman, describing her as “unafraid” and “self-motivated.” Her mom, Melissa, stated that if there’s something Haab wants to accomplish, she’s going to get it done.

“She’s been on a vertical ascent since she graduated from Capital High,” Kent said. “... She likes to explore. She’s inquisitive, and she’s very self-assured.”

Haab is the sole undergraduate representative on MSU’s University Research Council and has been heavily involved with the Associated Students of Montana State, MSU’s student government, where she has served as chief justice from 2022 to 2023.

“Those have been huge learning experiences for me and have helped me grow leadership skills that I can apply to interdisciplinary research and whatever else I do,” Haab said.

David noted MSU was introduced to the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation by JoAnn Morgan, a retired NASA executive and dedicated supporter of MSU. An event at MSU last January to commemorate the new scholarship featured John Herrington, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation in Oklahoma, who logged nearly 20 hours of spacewalks outside the NASA Space Shuttle Endeavor in 2002.

The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation is an Orlando-based nonprofit founded by the six surviving Mercury 7 astronauts in 1984 to commemorate the legacy of America’s pioneering astronauts. The foundation partners with individual donors, industry leaders and universities to support exceptional college students pursuing degrees in STEM.

Students interested in the scholarship can contact Davis at steven.davis2@montana.edu or the Honors College at honors@montana.edu.