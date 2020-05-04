MPERA takes case against Lewis & Clark County to district court

The Montana Public Employees' Retirement Administration is suing Lewis and Clark County in district court after a petition to take the case straight to the Montana Supreme Court was denied.
The multi-million-dollar case centers on the county's decision to part with PureView Health Center, which means the organization's 63 employees no longer pay into the Public Employee Retirement System as of March 1, 2020. MPERA argues that the county must pay between $4.5 million and $5.1 million in "unfunded liability" due to this separation.
MPERA petitioned the Montana Supreme Court to take up the case in January, arguing the case requires a "constitutional interpretation." Thee Supreme Court rejected MPERA's petition to bypass the district court system, noting that it failed to demonstrate any emergency factors that make the normal process inadequate.
Now filed in Lewis and Clark County District Court, the lawsuit says the case "involves the interpretation of provisions of the Montana Constitution." MPERA states in court documents that "the county has left behind current PERS retirees who accrued PERS benefits while working at PureView and who are already receiving benefits, former county employees currently employed at PureView and former county employees no longer employed at Pureview who have remained in the PERS system, with accrued benefits up until the entity's date of separation."
MPERA states that although these individuals no longer accrue benefits in the PERS system, the Montana Public Employee Retirement Board will be required to pay the future retirement liabilities for these employees.
Judge James P. Reynolds will preside over the case. Much of the suit, including the monetary value of MPERA's claims, is the same as what was filed in the Supreme Court petition.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.