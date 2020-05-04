MPERA takes case against Lewis & Clark County to district court

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Montana Public Employees' Retirement Administration is suing Lewis and Clark County in district court after a petition to take the case straight to the Montana Supreme Court was denied.

The multi-million-dollar case centers on the county's decision to part with PureView Health Center, which means the organization's 63 employees no longer pay into the Public Employee Retirement System as of March 1, 2020. MPERA argues that the county must pay between $4.5 million and $5.1 million in "unfunded liability" due to this separation.

MPERA petitioned the Montana Supreme Court to take up the case in January, arguing the case requires a "constitutional interpretation." Thee Supreme Court rejected MPERA's petition to bypass the district court system, noting that it failed to demonstrate any emergency factors that make the normal process inadequate.