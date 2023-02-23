Titanic

Cinemark and streaming on Amazon et al.

PG-13

Grade: A

Well, let’s sink into our chairs, grab hold of our raft (if Rose will share) and take one more journey on the ship of dreams that “not even God could sink.”

On the 25th anniversary of James Cameron’s Oscar-winning float trip Paramount and Twentieth Century Fox chose Valentine’s to invite romantics to watch 1,500 people drown.

We accepted the invitation. “Titanic” has earned $48 million internationally in its first week of re-release.

Yes, it’s the same film you saw in 1997, although Cameron says he updated the visuals with technical tricks he learned on “Avatar.” No, Rose doesn’t share the raft in a director’s cut.

In honor of the revival, I’ve picked out my three scenes that a night out at the Cinemark.

1. “I’m flying”

Go ahead, do it. Stand on your tiptoes, close your eyes, spread your arms as wide as an eagle in full flight. Now open your eyes and say, “I’m flying.” Cue the theme song.

Rose and Jack falling in love on the bow of the ship is the signature moment in “Titanic.” Later we get a little nudity and a little sex, but it’s the scene on the bow that we remember - two wounded souls falling in love.

The bow of the Titanic is where Jack saves Rose from jumping, where Rose flies and where they hold hands and jump into the ocean.

“Do not let go of my hand,” says Jack, foreshadowing the ending.

“I won’t,” says Rose. But, sadly, she does.

2. “Gentlemen, it’s been a pleasure playing with you tonight.”

The string quartet string players are the healers who play for others rather than save themselves. Their encore: “Nearer my god to thee.” If you don’t get chills, you’ve got no pulse.

There are three other healers on board: a preacher who conducts mass amidst fear, the captain who goes down with his ship and the elderly couple who quietly kiss and cuddle in their state room, leaving the life rafts for those with more years left to live.

3. “Promise me you’ll never give up.”

Jack makes sure Rose is safely on the raft, makes her promise to “survive,” and then spreads his arms and slides away, flying into the dark depths.

There went a $12 million actor, taking a sequel with him.

“Titanic” is a memorial to those who discovered life’s deepest truth, that no one is guaranteed tomorrow.

Shallow at times? Yes. A cocky villain? Yes.

But “Titanic” treats us how to fly, how to heal and how to gracefully say goodbye.

Still a good date night, 25 years later.