Ground is expected to be broken in July on a new $42 million hospital in White Sulphur Springs that supporters say will meet the needs of the growing community for years to come.

The Mountainview Medical Center will move from its present location at 16 W. Main St. into a larger facility less than a mile away on about 10 acres on Sixth Avenue that will allow for expansion. The new center will be 45,000 square feet, which is 6,000 square feet more than the current facility, Chief Executive Officer Rob Brandt said.

It’s being mostly financed through $38 million in USDA Rural Development loan funding.

“We couldn’t do it without this loan,” Brandt said. “It was our only means and ability to make it happen.”

He said no local taxes will be used. Brandt said the USDA gives better-than-market rates. He added the equity needed for the project is already secured.

“We have a tremendous amount of support for this project,” Brandt said, adding that White Sulphur Springs is a community impacted by tourism and is seeing more people who work in Bozeman moving in.

The new facility is expected to open in early 2025. Infusion Architects is designing it and Sletten Construction has been selected as the builder.

The new Mountainview Medical Center will feature 25 inpatient beds, including seven acute care beds, providing nearly 1,900 Meagher County residents with much-needed acute and nursing home care services, medical center officials said. Its design features a central circulation corridor that allows for easy wayfinding, overflow patient waiting, and separate public and patient departmental access. Brandt said the medical center also pulls in people from surrounding counties who live in the proximity of White Sulphur Springs.

The current facility has served the community for nearly 70 years.

Brandt said Mountainview is a "unique animal" in that it offers many of the same services as hospitals that are larger, Brandt said, adding it is equidistance from Helena, Bozeman and Great Falls.

The goal is to make it so residents do not have to travel for most services.

The USDA Rural Development funds will help to finance construction costs and upgrades in furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Such loans have helped to build health care facilities in rural areas across the region, including Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge and Livingston HealthCare in Livingston.

According to the hospital’s website, Mountainview started when a group met in 1952 to discuss building a hospital under a program that would be eligible as a Blue Cross/Blue Shield facility. Although it initially opened in 1953, hospital officials needed to negotiate for a resident doctor. The hospital then opened for business in 1957.

Today it has 46 full-time employees, two physicians and two physician assistants and has a total staff of 75.

Brandt said the current building has gone through some remodels and facelifts, but is gridlocked by lack of space.

“We need space to take care of the community,” he said.

Brandt said the new location will allow the hospital to move to a space where the campus will have room to expand over time.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, said the funding was a result of his 2018 Farm Bill.

“If we want rural Montana to remain vibrant, then we need to continue investing in critical infrastructure like hospitals and schools to strengthen communities,” Tester said in a news release.

The goal of this project is to help with a shift to more outpatient-oriented care, replace the outdated existing facility that has been in service for more than 70 years, and continue delivering quality care to the citizens of this rural area in Montana.

Funding will be delivered through three USDA Rural Development Loans, Tester's office stated:

• $30,000,000 Rural Development Guarantee Loan

• $5,250,000 Community Facilities Direct Loan

• $3,000,000 Community Facilities Direct Loan

A March 10 announcement of the project posted on the medical center's website notes that many of Montana’s rural hospitals were built in the 1950s and 1960s with federal funds appropriated by the Hill-Burton Act.

“Montana’s hospitals are aging faster than other hospitals nationwide," Bob Olsen, interim CEO of the Montana Hospital Association, says in the posting. "After decades of renovations and updates, our rural hospitals are reaching a point where new construction is the most cost-efficient approach to maintaining a safe environment for their communities’ health care services. It’s also an excellent opportunity for these hospitals to update their facilities to better meet the communities’ needs, which often include an emphasis on outpatient services and the flexibility to adapt to the community’s changing needs over time.”

Alaina Morrison, president of the Meagher County Chamber of Commerce, said she supports the hospital but could not comment as to how the community feels.

“I am always in support of progress," she said. “The world is not getting any smaller or less sick. We need services.”

She said concerns in the community that taxes will go up are not valid. Brandt said no local taxes will be used on the new facility.

Morrison said the building of a new hospital is definitely not a negative.

“Construction of it alone will be a good thing for business in terms of people staying and working here,” she said.

For more information, go to https://www.mvmc.org/.