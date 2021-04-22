Mountain lion sighting reported in Helena

The Helena Police Department received a report of a possible mountain lion sighting near Knight Street and Joselyn Avenue early Thursday morning, city officials said.

Wildlife officials responded to the call, and no other sightings have been reported since then.

City officials provided the following guidelines from the National Park Service for anyone who may encounter a mountain lion:

Do not approach a lion

Do not run from a lion

Do not crouch down or bend over

Do all you can to appear larger

Fight back if attacked

