Mountain lion sighting reported in Helena

The Helena Police Department received a report of a possible mountain lion sighting near Knight Street and Joselyn Avenue early Thursday morning, city officials said.
Wildlife officials responded to the call, and no other sightings have been reported since then.
City officials provided the following guidelines from the National Park Service for anyone who may encounter a mountain lion:
- Do not approach a lion
- Do not run from a lion
- Do not crouch down or bend over
- Do all you can to appear larger
- Fight back if attacked
