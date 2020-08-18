Mountain lion reported on Helena's West Side

Authorities are following up on a reported sighting of a mountain lion in a Helena West Side neighborhood Tuesday.
The Helena Police Department said the report came from the area of South Benton and Adams Street near the base of Mount Helena.
Helena Animal Control and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks were both aware of the sighting and investigating.
Helena Police recommends people in the area remain aware and alert of their surroundings.
