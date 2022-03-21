Mountain lion lethally removed from area near Helena

A mountain lion spotted near Helena Monday was killed and removed after officials determined it had made its home in the area.

The lion was reported to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks during mid-morning Monday, according to game warden Sgt. Justin Hawkaluk. It was spotted in a culvert near Lake Helena Drive and York Road.

Hawkaluk said two game wardens and Lewis and Clark County units including animal control officials responded to the area. According to Hawkaluk, they located the lion in the exact place it had been reported.

"Through other reports on scene, the lion had been around for days," Hawkaluk said. "It may have taken a beef calf at one point."

FWP determined that lethally removing the cat was the safest option.

