Mountain lion activity is being reported on Mount Helena, according to city officials.
The city is advising the following safety tips to avoid mountain lion encounters and attacks.
Avoid a mountain lion encounter:
• Don’t hike or run at dawn or dusk. Mountain lions are most active during these times.
• Don’t let pets run unleashed. This is a sensitive point with dog owners who love to run with their four-legged partners, but a running dog can trigger a cat’s predatory response and even lead a mountain lion back to the pet owner.
• Never run or hike alone. Go with a friend or in a group.
• Keep children close while on the trail. Small children running ahead may attract a mountain lion.
• Carry a deterrent device such as capsicum spray and know how to use it.
Avoid a mountain lion attack:
You have free articles remaining.
• Never approach a mountain lion. Slowly back away.
• Never run from a mountain lion. Quick movements may trigger an attack.
• Appear larger than they are by raising the arms above the head or steadily waving a jacket. Do not bend over which will make a person look “smaller” to the mountain lion.
• Maintain eye contact to show the animal that you are aware of its presence.
• Talk or yell loudly. Let others in the area know what the situation is.
• If hikers are traveling with small children, pull them to close or pick them up without bending over.
• Carry a deterrent device such as capsicum spray and know how to use it.
• Be prepared to fight with a branch or rock or pepper spray. Do not “play dead.”
For more information, please call the natural resource coordinator at 447-8454.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.