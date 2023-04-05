The Mount Helena Trailhead parking lot above Reeder's Village will be closed for portions of Friday and Saturday for special events.

The city of Helena announced the closure Wednesday on its website.

The parking lot will be closed starting Friday at 9:30 p.m.

The Mount Helena Run for Justice begins Saturday at 9 a.m., and an Easter egg hunt begins at 11 a.m.

"Participants of both events are encouraged to park below Reeder's Village and walk through the neighborhood or through Reeder's Alley," the city's website states.

Limited disabled parking will be available in the trailhead parking lot.

The lot will reopen to the public Saturday at 11:30 a.m.