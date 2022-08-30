Mount Helena fire now 100% contained, drone probe continues

The Mount Helena fire is now 100% contained and fire crews continue efforts to work the area, officials said Tuesday, adding the cause of the 18-acre blaze that sent shivers through nearby homeowners and hikers remains under investigation.

John Huston, forestry division program manager with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC), said fire crews reached 100% containment Monday night.

“The fire is looking good,” he said.

Huston said the investigation is also continuing into the person who flew an unauthorized drone over the fire scene Sunday, delaying efforts of firefighting aircraft to drop retardant on the blaze.

Huston said officials were considering levying a fine against the operator of the drone, which was confiscated by authorities.

Huston was asked if he thought most drone operators knew they were not supposed to fly their craft over firefighting scenes.

"I would think they would know but it's hard to say," he said. "It seems like they know but don't care. This happens far too often."

The fire, reported about noon Sunday, started just south of a neighborhood on Helena’s Westside at Mount Helena Park. Officials said the initial access point for firefighters was Henderson Street and LeGrande Cannon Boulevard. It was about four hours later that firefighters announced they would begin mopping up.

Crews from several fire agencies assisted and the fire was under the joint command of the Helena Fire Department and DNRC.

Mount Helena Park and its trails were closed during the fire and have remained closed so that people do not interfere with firefighting efforts. City officials said it will likely reopen Wednesday.

Brad Langsather, open lands manager, said the fire should not have an impact on recreation once the park reopens. He estimated about a quarter mile of the 20 miles of trails on Mount Helena were directly impacted by the fire. There will be a few trees that will need to be removed, but nothing presents a safety concern.

A Helena fire official said previous fuel mitigation projects that have gone on in this area have been big in being able to contain the fire.

"Four or five or six years ago, this thing would have been raging," HFD Capt. Vince Williams said.

Last week, state and county firefighters responded to 197 fires across Montana, which burned about 1,700 acres, the DNRC said. Firefighters from all agencies have responded to 1,561 fires since the start of the year, for a total of 74,178 acres burned.