Mount Helena ADA trail opens to the public

Helena's Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Lands is wrapping up construction of a controversial Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant trail that stretches about a half mile across the foot of Mount Helena.

Department Director Kristi Ponozzo said in a phone interview that the trail will be substantially completed this week.

Wednesday and Thursday, city crew members spread decomposed granite across the surface of the trail and installed a picnic table.

Plans to build out an overlook and turn-around, complete with a bench, at the top of the trail have been put on hold until the spring.

About 15 members of Rotary Club of Helena volunteered to place stone edges along the trail for the visually impaired.

Rotary Club of Helena Immediate Past President Tony Zammit, who initially proposed the project to the city and has largely spearheaded its development, said his organization contributed $7,000 toward the trail's completion. He noted that AARP of Montana contributed another $5,000 and the Montana Bicycle Guild contributed $1,000.

"One of the goals at the outset was to minimize the impact of this trail on the parks and rec budget," Zammit said.

Ten Mile Creek Brewery, through its Downdogs and Draughts fundraising events, also contributed funds, along with both Point S. Tire locations in Helena.

"The lion's share of the funding did come from the Rotary Club, but the community support behind this project was really fantastic to see," Zammit said.

Ponozzo said the project was estimated to cost $26,950 and that grants and donations made up about $20,000 of the total budget, with the parks and recreation covering the remainder.

In September, the city received numerous complaints over the size and location of the trail, prompting City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk to halt construction for about a week.

Parks, recreation and open lands staff had previously rerouted the trail about 300 yards higher up the face of the mountain after discovering what Harlow-Schalk referred to as "physical problems" with the initial design.

This design change drew the ire of some residents in the area.

"What was supposed to be a trail, with a defined and limited scope, has turned into a 'road' that seems far too steep for wheel chairs (far greater than the proposed 2%), has involved quite a bit of unnecessary heavy construction and destruction, and goes much, much further and to an entirely different end point than the original plan calls for," Mount Helena trail user Dave Carr wrote in a September email to the mayor and city commission. "How can City employees unilaterally break with plans that were brought before the public and approved by the the Commission? How can the City just run amok on a community treasure like this?"

In an interview with the Independent Record editorial board Wednesday, Harlow-Schalk said the work was temporarily halted due to an accident that occurred during construction, angry citizens and "odd behavior" among some residents.

"I wanted to say 'let's talk' instead of them going wild," she said. "The citizens felt like they weren't being heard."

She conceded that city staff's decision to change the design was "pretty drastic," and that it likely should have been more publicized.

The trail itself is narrower than the construction footprint, which was carved out to allow for heavy equipment access.

Ponozzo said city crews will also be rehabbing the surrounding land and reseeding it with native grass.

Zammit acknowledged the initial concerns of residents.

"Construction sites are never pretty," he said. "I think it turned out beautifully. It looks incredible now, and I just think it is going to look even better as time goes forward."

The ADA accessible trail is about 8 feet wide to allow for two wheelchairs to pass safely.

According to Ponozzo, the trail will not be plowed during the winter to protect the decomposed granite surface.

Mountain bikers will be permitted to utilize the trail as well, and dogs under voice control can be walked off-leash more than 100 yards from the trailhead.

"For the most part, the trail will be fully usable," Ponozzo said. "We want people to be respectful of all users, particularly with regard to speed."

She encouraged all users to "make sure to be welcoming."

Zammit said the project falls perfectly in line with the mission of Rotary Clubs the world over.

"It's a project that is going to make our community a better place to live," he said. "It's easy to take for granted being able to hike Mount Helena. ... This provides access to an asset, Helena open lands, for more members of our community."

