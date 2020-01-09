Cats
The new decade has arrived, and we’ve received the first ominous sign, a Nostradamus foretelling as to what 2020 may be like.
Our local movie theater ran out of popcorn on New Year’s Day!
The befuddled attendants working concessions tried to redirect the hunger to other goodies, but moviegoers remained baffled: “No popcorn? Really? Will Starbucks run out of coffee? Will A&W be without root beer? No burgers at Mickey Ds?”
Showing remarkable restraint, I did not fly into a rage. Instead, I took the advice of Thomas Jefferson: “When angry, count to 10 before you speak. If very angry, a hundred.”
I was in my seat by the time I reached 100.
I was one of five brave souls who came to see one of the worst reviewed films of the year: “Cats.”
There have been some verbal firebombs tossed at this adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical:
• “A two-hour cinematic car crash…”
• “Inscrutable and ignominious -- a veritable cat-astrophe!”
• “Cats was a mess and I regret not drinking a lot before seeing it.”
• “It's somehow worse than you imagined it could ever be.”
And, the slightly off-color dismissal:
“It is a movie that never stops throwing 50 shades of WTF at you, but never once starts making sense.”
OK, all right, enough. I’ll see for myself, thanks.
I quickly figured out what all the fuss was about. Everything about this production is weird, from the hybrid furry-cat-humans to the CGI-generated cat ears. I never really figured out the story – and daughter and I saw the play in London!
But I was in the mood for a musical and I’m a fan of the signature song:
Memory, all alone in the moonlight
I can dream of the old days
Life was beautiful then
I remember the time I knew what happiness was
Let the memory live again
When Jennifer Hudson sang this song – twice – I pretended I was at a live performance and applauded both times – an exquisite rendition.
Nothing else lived up to those moments, but I was in a glass-half-full mood, and found myself soaking up the music and enjoying the dancing. I turned off my paper-shredder-mind and just found joy where I could.
The cast threw their souls and bodies into their dancing and were clearly energized and joyful. I caught their cats’ meows.
Hudson drove me to the internet when I got home. I listened to the version of “Memory” that is my gold standard: Barbra Streisand – what a gorgeous rendition. I also enjoyed the Ellen Paige/Susan Boyle duet – sweet and heartfelt performance.
Those songs led me to revisit a few “Les Miserable” songs online. Anne Hathaway sang to me: “I dreamed a dream in time gone by, when hope was high and life worth living…”
Obviously, I was craving musicals on New Year’s Day. I’ve only been to Broadway twice, but I can still remember the dark chills that ran through me from hearing “Tomorrow Belongs to Me” from “Cabaret.” I loved the Joel Grey movie even more, truth be told.
Back to “Cats.”
Yes, there were moments when I began to doubt my sanity as I acknowledged that I was enjoying this film.
Rebel Wilson and James Corden both made me want to go see if the popcorn had arrived yet. And I’m not quite sure why Taylor Swift was cast in this. She needs to calm down.
But I loved Judi Dench, of course. Who could not enjoy Ian McKellen in anything? And Jennifer Hudson brought me near tears both times.
So, yes, I have no regrets seeing “Cats” on New Year’s Day. I even stayed for the full credits to hear a few reprises.
I’m not sure what the other four moviegoers thought. They never clapped. They left quickly. Perhaps they rolled their eyes when I applauded Jennifer.
But I clapped once more before I got up slowly and walked out on my four paws.
Showing once again the only people who view movies recommended by critics should be other critics.
