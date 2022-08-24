Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Lewis and Clark County

Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in some Lewis and Clark County mosquito populations, according to officials from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

No human or equine cases of the disease have been reported in the state, Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) officials said Wednesday.

Most Montana cases of West Nile virus occur in late August and early September. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, WNV is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.

There are no vaccines to prevent the disease or medications to treat the virus, making prevention the only line of defense, health officials said.

West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of a mosquito. Most infected will not become ill. However, 1 in 5 people infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, eye pain, muscle aches, joint pain, rash on the trunk, or swollen lymph nodes.

About 1 in 150 people develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system, such as encephalitis or meningitis.

“The most important thing you can do to prevent West Nile Virus is to avoid mosquito bites. The mosquitoes that carry WNV are most active at dusk and dawn,” Laurel Riek, disease control and prevention division administrator for LCPH, said in an email. “As we head into the last few weeks of summer, remember to cover exposed skin when you can and use an insect repellent.”

Health officials said people can reduce the risk of getting WNV by taking these steps to prevent mosquito bites:

• Wear protective clothing like long-sleeved shirts and pants.

• Use insect repellent registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, such as DEET and Picaridin.

• Control mosquito populations by removing standing water around homes, barns and apartment buildings. This can include tires, buckets, planters, toy pools and flowerpot saucers. In addition, residents who have bird baths and outdoor water bowls for pets should change the water frequently.

• Use screens in good repair on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home.