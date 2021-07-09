 Skip to main content
Morgan estate sale generates lots of interest
Morgan estate sale generates lots of interest

The estate sale of the late Bob and Genevieve Morgan bustles with customers Friday morning. The estate sale is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 900 Hayes Ave.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

The first day of a three-day estate sale held by the family of Bob and Genevieve Morgan kicked off Friday. Proceeds will be donated to the expansion of the Montana Historical Society, a cause the couple had championed for years.

Bob Morgan was a noted artist, as well as a museum curator, acting director and board member for the Montana Historical Society. Genevieve was a supporter of the historical society, as well.

Items for sale include a few pieces of his artwork, locally made pottery, books and household items.

The sale is at 900 Hayes St. and runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The new $52.2 million Montana Heritage Center is now under construction. It includes the expansion and renovation of the Montana Historical Society building adjacent to the state Capitol. It will include amenities such as a café and event rooms along with more exhibit space, and the project is slated to be completed by 2024.

