More than 50 'distinguished educators' surprised with annual award

In addition to her principal duties at Montana City School, Trudeau also acts as an instructional coach, oversees the gifted and talented program and does some teaching. Trudeau said it's a small school so she wears many hats. She stepped away from full-time teaching approximately four years ago and said she never expected her teaching days to come back to her in this way.

"It was very surprising, but Alyssa and I have always been close," Trudeau said. "I still hope I'm having this kind of impact. You have to hope that students understand what you're trying to do as an educator."

Plant said that when she was identified as a distinguished scholar, she immediately knew who she would nominate for a distinguished educator award.

"There was no one else," Plant said. "I knew it was going to her."

According to Plant, Trudeau was the teacher who always knew what to say to her and how to help her get through her struggles. The two knew each other a bit outside of school due to Plant's friendship with Trudeau's children.

According to HEF Executive Director Lisa Cordingley, surprising these distinguished educators is just as rewarding today as it was when the program started 18 years ago.