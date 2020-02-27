More than 50 'distinguished educators' surprised with annual award

The Helena Education Foundation is surprising more than 50 Helena-area teachers this week with the annual "distinguished educators" award.
These teachers and the "distinguished students" who selected them will be honored later this year at the foundation's annual Celebration of Excellence event.
Each year the HEF identifies distinguished students in the Helena area. Those students are then asked to nominate an educator who had a significant impact on their school career.
One such pairing is Helena High School senior Alyssa Plant and Montana City School 3-5 Principal Cori Trudeau, who was Plant's primary teacher in fourth and fifth grade and her English teacher in seventh and eighth grade.
"Sometimes I like to come back and visit," Plant said. "But I haven't in a while."
Plant said Trudeau was not only a teacher to her, but also a friend. Plant said Trudeau expressed a deep understanding of her and the struggles she faced.
"You want to help students realize their potential," Trudeau said. "But you also want to help those that might struggle."
According to Trudeau, even high-achieving students struggle sometimes. In fact, she believes they represent an under-served group as their emotional and mental struggles are often overlooked due to their academic success.
In addition to her principal duties at Montana City School, Trudeau also acts as an instructional coach, oversees the gifted and talented program and does some teaching. Trudeau said it's a small school so she wears many hats. She stepped away from full-time teaching approximately four years ago and said she never expected her teaching days to come back to her in this way.
"It was very surprising, but Alyssa and I have always been close," Trudeau said. "I still hope I'm having this kind of impact. You have to hope that students understand what you're trying to do as an educator."
Plant said that when she was identified as a distinguished scholar, she immediately knew who she would nominate for a distinguished educator award.
"There was no one else," Plant said. "I knew it was going to her."
According to Plant, Trudeau was the teacher who always knew what to say to her and how to help her get through her struggles. The two knew each other a bit outside of school due to Plant's friendship with Trudeau's children.
According to HEF Executive Director Lisa Cordingley, surprising these distinguished educators is just as rewarding today as it was when the program started 18 years ago.
"The first year we organized the Celebration of Excellence, these distinguished students were infants," Cordingley said. "I'm so pleased that the celebration has grown and become a tradition in Helena, both for the distinguished students, but especially for the distinguished educators who work so hard and who have such a tremendous impact on our students."
This year's celebration of excellence is set for Monday, May 11, at the Great Northern Hotel.
The full list of distinguished students and educators has not yet been released because some of the educators have yet to be notified. The list will be published in the Independent Record and attached to this story online when it is released.