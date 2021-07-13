More than 300 life jackets donated to promote water safety

The Department of Public Health and Human Services launched a collaboration Monday with state Fish, Wildlife & Parks to support the FWP's "Kids Don’t Float" program by donating more than 300 life jackets.

Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, DPHHS Deputy Director Laura Smith and FWP Director Hank Worsech were joined by children from Rocky Mountain Preschool at Spring Meadow Lake to promote the program.

Over the past decade, Montana has averaged about four accidental drownings among children each year -- including in natural waterways and in bathtubs when children were left unattended, officials said.

Worsech said the "Kids Don't Float" program, which started in 1998, supplies free loaner life jackets at about 60 locations near water across Montana.

“The life jacket loaner stations that are available across the state are there for Montanans to borrow a life jacket as they enjoy the water,” Worsech said. “This program has been available for many years, and it’s important that we ensure people are aware of it.”