More than 300 life jackets donated to promote water safety

The Department of Public Health and Human Services launched a collaboration Monday with state Fish, Wildlife & Parks to support the FWP's "Kids Don’t Float" program by donating more than 300 life jackets.
Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, DPHHS Deputy Director Laura Smith and FWP Director Hank Worsech were joined by children from Rocky Mountain Preschool at Spring Meadow Lake to promote the program.
Over the past decade, Montana has averaged about four accidental drownings among children each year -- including in natural waterways and in bathtubs when children were left unattended, officials said.
Worsech said the "Kids Don't Float" program, which started in 1998, supplies free loaner life jackets at about 60 locations near water across Montana.
“The life jacket loaner stations that are available across the state are there for Montanans to borrow a life jacket as they enjoy the water,” Worsech said. “This program has been available for many years, and it’s important that we ensure people are aware of it.”
The 336 life jackets in various sizes were purchased for about $5,000, the DPHHS said. This supply is now starting to be distributed, and will continue to be used to replenish supplies at the various locations statewide as replacements are needed. The FWP monitors the stations.
Smith said many drownings are preventable.
“Drowning is the leading cause of death among children ages 1-4 nationally, and a top cause of death among teens,” she said in a news release. “Many of these could be prevented by following basic safety prevention steps.”
Juras urged Montanans to take all the necessary precautions this summer "to avoid water-related tragedies that can happen so fast.”