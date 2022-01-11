More than 30 COVID cases confirmed in Helena jail

More than 30 of the 96 inmates incarcerated at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena have confirmed cases of COVID-19, Sheriff Leo Dutton said Tuesday.

Four detention officers also have confirmed cases, he said.

One of the pods in the jail has been locked down, Dutton said, and masks are provided to all inmates and staff.

"We can't force the inmates to all wear one, but they are provided," he said. "All entering the facility are again tested. All detention staff are wearing masks. If an employee is feeling ill, the detention nursing staff test them. If positive, they are sent home."

According to Dutton, the inmates in the locked down pod are still getting recreation time. The janitorial staff have not let up on cleaning protocol, according to Dutton.

"Our doctor and nursing staff are doing a great job guiding us through this," Dutton said.

Montana on Tuesday reported 1,520 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 206,295, according to the website, https://bit.ly/3zRHQH7.

Of those, 194,581 cases have recovered and 8,787 remain active. There have been 2,927 deaths overall and 162 people are hospitalized. There have been 10,562 total hospitalizations.

Lewis and Clark County reported 77 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, making for 13,296 total cases.

Of those, 703 remain active and 155 people have died.

Staff Writer Phil Drake contributed to this story.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.