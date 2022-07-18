More resources added to fight Moors Mountain fire

The Moors Mountain fire in the Gates of the Mountain Wilderness north of Helena remained at 150 acres early Monday, U.S. Forest officials said.

Officials said two hand crews and six aircraft are working to manage the blaze that has been burning since Saturday afternoon and more resources are expected Monday. In all, 56 people have been assigned. A Type III team assumed command early Monday.

Five smokejumpers responded Saturday and set up an anchor point, officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said. Also, a 20-person crew hiked into the fire on Sunday.

Forest officials asked people to avoid Refrigerator Canyon Trail in Gates of the Mountains Wilderness and said a closure order was forthcoming. Fire traffic will be concentrated on Beaver Creek Road east of Nelson, so avoid this area if possible, officials said.

Multiple callers reported seeing a plume of smoke late Saturday afternoon around the Hunters Gulch trailhead near Nelson, southeast of the blaze. The fire was said to be burning near Moors Mountain, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The smoke column is visible from Helena and White Sulphur Springs.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that no residences in that area are threatened.

For more on the fire, and other fires in the United States, go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/.