More personnel deployed to Deep Creek Canyon Fire
More personnel deployed to Deep Creek Canyon Fire

Deep Creek Canyon Fire

On Thursday morning the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 took over command of the Deep Creek Canyon fire, which has burned an estimated 4,641 acres so far.

 Inciweb

The number of personnel fighting a wildfire about 18 miles east of Townsend has grown to 216, a fire spokeswoman said Friday about the Deep Creek Canyon Fire that has burned 4,647 acres so far.

She also said a home, as well as a few outbuildings, have been lost in the blaze on the west end of the Grassy Mount Subdivision near White Sulphur Springs. She said structure protection personnel have been placed in the subdivision. 

There is no estimate on containment yet, said Margie Ferrucci, spokeswoman for the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1. July 1 was listed as the estimated containment date on the inciweb.nwcg.gov website.

200021017_4925447657481794_7569462955577291956_n.jpg

The Deep Creek Canyon Fire between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs.

“A break in the weather has allowed for resources to make gains on suppression efforts. Minimal growth to the north and east were observed in the fire area…" officials wrote.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
She said firefighters are working on the south end of the fire that started about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the Big Belt Mountains in the Townsend Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

Ferrucci said the north side of the blaze, believed to have been caused by a down power line, has spotty edges and has been difficult to access due to spotty terrain.

“Weather is the key for how things go, we are hoping for a cold front,” she said.

Fire officials said winds are likely to remain relatively light for the next couple of days. However, Saturday's forecast includes a "frontal passage with gusty and erratic winds. Confidence in moisture levels is still uncertain at this time, but widespread moisture on Sunday ... is likely."

Ferrucci said three injuries have been reported but could not provide further details.

Highway 12 was reopened, Ferrucci said, but officials are asking people to avoid the roadway, and if they do use it, to expect delays.

The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office posted that people who would like to donate water, food and other items should call Pastor Eric Krueger at 406-465-5895. Monetary donations can be taken to Opportunity Bank and deposited into the Broadwater County Fire Fund.
 
On Tuesday, roughly 60 homes in the Grassy Mountain Subdivision and about 130 residents of the Springdale Hutterite Colony were evacuated and a helicopter from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation crash landed amid high winds, tipped onto its side and caught on fire. Minor injuries were reported among the five agency personnel aboard, authorities said. The DNRC grounded its fleet for 48 hours out of what officials said was an abundance of caution. The aircraft returned to duty Friday.
 
Ferrucci also asked people not to fly drones to scout the fire, adding the firefighting aircraft cannot drop water if drones are in the way.
 
A Type 1 team has been put in charge of the blaze. These teams have the resources and experience to handle the most complex fires and are made up of personnel from several agencies. 

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

