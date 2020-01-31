More partners helping with tri-county homeless survey

Due to the nature of these questions, Ramirez worked hard this year to get surveys into the hands of other service providers in town. She said it's easier to get a response when a trusted service provider, or someone familiar, is asking the questions rather than a random volunteer.

"How truthfully are you going to answer that when facing a complete stranger?" Ramirez asked. "Especially so for families who are scared of losing access to their children."

However, the survey is anonymous and HUD has no way of identifying the individuals who participate. And volunteers are responsible for most of the work.

This year, community organizations like the Helena Housing Authority, Youth Homes, Good Samaritan, the American Legion, Helena Indian Alliance and many more are volunteering to help conduct the survey. This isn't to say many of these organizations haven't helped in the past, but Ramirez is now building a network of those willing to help make the yearly survey easier.

"One other big piece we are trying to get involved in is the schools," McVey said. "We know that a lot of those experiencing homelessness are teens who couch surf, etc."

United Way has partnered with with Intermountain and the Comprehensive School Community Treatment program to work toward that goal.