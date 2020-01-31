More partners helping with tri-county homeless survey

United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area saw a significant increase in the number of partner organizations helping with this year's Point in Time survey of people who are homeless.
According to director of community impact Mariah Ramirez, the list of partners grew from eight last year to about 40 this year. Executive Director Emily McVey said this is largely due to a "ripple effect" that occurred. When one organization would get involved, she said, others would hear about it and also want to help out.
The Point In Time survey is a yearly snapshot of the population that is currently experiencing homelessness in Lewis and Clark, Broadwater and Jefferson counties. Each year, United Way leads the charge alongside several community partners to get an accurate count of that population.
The final numbers are used to determine the amount of funding for homeless services distributed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development via the Montana Continuum of Care Coalition.
United Way started the survey Thursday and has about a week to complete it.
"Luckily the federal government offers Montana a week," McVey said. "So we can catch people coming back into town for services rather than search for them."
This year's survey asks respondents where they slept on the night of Jan. 30, along with some very personal questions that Ramirez said can sometimes be tough for volunteers to ask. She said the survey includes questions about gender identity, domestic violence and the inability to afford rent.
Due to the nature of these questions, Ramirez worked hard this year to get surveys into the hands of other service providers in town. She said it's easier to get a response when a trusted service provider, or someone familiar, is asking the questions rather than a random volunteer.
"How truthfully are you going to answer that when facing a complete stranger?" Ramirez asked. "Especially so for families who are scared of losing access to their children."
However, the survey is anonymous and HUD has no way of identifying the individuals who participate. And volunteers are responsible for most of the work.
This year, community organizations like the Helena Housing Authority, Youth Homes, Good Samaritan, the American Legion, Helena Indian Alliance and many more are volunteering to help conduct the survey. This isn't to say many of these organizations haven't helped in the past, but Ramirez is now building a network of those willing to help make the yearly survey easier.
"One other big piece we are trying to get involved in is the schools," McVey said. "We know that a lot of those experiencing homelessness are teens who couch surf, etc."
United Way has partnered with with Intermountain and the Comprehensive School Community Treatment program to work toward that goal.
Another challenge facing United Way is the organization's limited reach in communities like Boulder, Townsend, Lincoln, Whitehall and Augusta. Ramirez is attempting to have contacts in these communities for conducting this survey. However, significant help is still needed to accurately account for the homeless population in these communities.
Ramirez said she has distributed approximately 600 surveys to various community organizations across the tri-county area. United Way has also worked to have gift cards and socks available to respondents as an incentive. Ramirez said that being able to walk into a business and participate in commerce is something many of us take for granted.
"The big thing is if we can get an increased count number, we get increased funding," McVey said. "The numbers illustrate the need (in this area.)"
For Ramirez, expanding the reach of the survey is important because it helps United Way get a better handle on just how many people are experiencing homelessness in our community. This is a large part of why she has dedicated so much effort to gathering community partners this year.
"In a way I love this project, because it helps bring service partners together," Ramirez said. "I do believe creating better relationships with these service providers is the key to getting those numbers."
United Way expects to have preliminary results for the survey in mid-February. A final count and statewide numbers are typically provided by HUD in July.