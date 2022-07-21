More handcrews added to fight Moors Mountain fire north of Helena

The Moors Mountain fire remained at 94 acres early Thursday, with officials saying warm temperatures and lower humidity levels have led to an increase in fire activity.

Two more hand crews were brought in by helicopter, bringing the total to four.

The lightning-caused fire in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness was reported about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, and 189 personnel are assigned to the blaze.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said more than 80 firefighters would be back on the mountain Thursday as they continue to work toward containment.

They said the Pike Hotshots and two Grayback Forestry hand crews were able Wednesday to complete a saw line along the northern perimeter of the fire by trimming and removing vegetation.

Thursday, the crews will begin building a handline that will follow the saw line.

The Helena Regulars handcrew will continue mop up operations along the southern edge of the fire perimeter to remove remaining heat along the control lines put in place by the Missoula Smokejumpers during the initial attack of the fire.

Crews are working to establish and strengthen these lines ahead of potentially gusty winds over the next few days.

A weak weather system will move through Friday and Saturday, bringing a wind shift to the north and isolated showers and thunderstorms, any of which could produce gusty, erratic winds, fire officials said.

They said a closure order is in effect for the eastern half of Gates of the Mountains Wilderness. Fire traffic will be concentrated on Beaver Creek Road east of Nelson. People are asked to avoid this road if possible.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said earlier no residences in that area are threatened.

For more on the fire, and other fires in the United States, go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/.