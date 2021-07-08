 Skip to main content
More forest fires sparked northeast of Helena
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter released this map Thursday of the Balsinger Fire.

At least two fires were burning Thursday night northeast of Helena, fire officials said.

The Ellis Fire was burning in the Dry Range of the East Fork, about three miles south of Smith River, officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said.

Officials said about 7:30 p.m. that about 75 acres had burned.

The Balsinger Fire southwest of Judith Basin started near the South Pilgrim Trailhead. A pre-evacuation order was issued for the west side of Belt Park subdivision to Highway 89 and all of the Deer Creek Estates subdivision.

About 50 acres had burned, it was reported about 7:45p.m.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said his department was advised about 3 p.m. of the Balsinger Fire.

He said the fire is active on all fronts. He said his department would be handling the evacuations warnings and orders.

More information was not immediately available.

