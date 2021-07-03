 Skip to main content
More forest area reopened in wake of Deep Creek Canyon Fire
More forest area reopened in wake of Deep Creek Canyon Fire

The Deep Creek Canyon Fire which started June 13 and burned 4,648 acres east of Townsend is now 98% contained, prompting the U.S. Forest Service to reduce the closed areas to a couple of routes needed for fire traffic, officials said late Friday as the holiday weekend kicked into gear.

close.PNG

This U.S. Forest Service map shows closures at Deep Creek Canyon. It can be viewed online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/hlcnf/.

Many developed recreation sites including Deep Creek Picnic Area, Skidway and Gipsy Lake Campgrounds, Thompson Guard Station and Rillway Cabin have reopened ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. Duck Creek pass is also open for travel, forest officials said.

Deep Creek Canyon Fire

Firefighters work a fire line on the Deep Creek Canyon Fire outside Townsend recently.

In an email, Erin Fryer, acting district ranger of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, thanked Broadwater and Meagher counties for their support.

“We are happy to be able to reduce our closure area, but (fire danger) is still very high and we are remaining vigilant,” she said.

The closed areas are necessary for public and firefighter safety as many hazards remain including hazard trees, interior spot fires and hollowed root wells that can cause the ground to collapse unexpectedly, forest officials said.

Deep Creek Canyon Fire

Firefighters work a fire line on the Deep Creek Canyon Fire outside Townsend recently.

The fire started about 18 miles east of Townsend in the south end of the Big Belt Mountains in the Townsend Ranger District between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs. There were three single residences destroyed as well as four other structures. Also, a Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopter crashed, but all five aboard escaped with minor injuries. By June 24 the fire had been 95% contained.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a downed power line, but forest officials said it is still under investigation. U.S. Forest Service officials have said they would pay for the costs involved in fighting the blaze. The last estimated cost listed was $5.1 million.

Visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7536/ for updates on the Deep Creek Canyon Fire and: https://www.fs.usda.gov/hlcnf/ to view the new area closure map.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

