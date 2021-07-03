More forest area reopened in wake of Deep Creek Canyon Fire

The Deep Creek Canyon Fire which started June 13 and burned 4,648 acres east of Townsend is now 98% contained, prompting the U.S. Forest Service to reduce the closed areas to a couple of routes needed for fire traffic, officials said late Friday as the holiday weekend kicked into gear.

Many developed recreation sites including Deep Creek Picnic Area, Skidway and Gipsy Lake Campgrounds, Thompson Guard Station and Rillway Cabin have reopened ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. Duck Creek pass is also open for travel, forest officials said.

In an email, Erin Fryer, acting district ranger of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, thanked Broadwater and Meagher counties for their support.

“We are happy to be able to reduce our closure area, but (fire danger) is still very high and we are remaining vigilant,” she said.

The closed areas are necessary for public and firefighter safety as many hazards remain including hazard trees, interior spot fires and hollowed root wells that can cause the ground to collapse unexpectedly, forest officials said.