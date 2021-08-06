More evacuations ordered in Woods Creek fire

The Meagher County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for the Woods Creek fire for residences along Birch Creek Road and Gipsy Creek to Big Birch Creek, officials said Friday, adding the fire 16 miles northeast of Townsend has now burned 20,671 acres.
This fire, which was caused by lightning July 10, was active Thursday with running, flanking and single-tree torching, officials said. Officials said it was 6% contained.
A mandatory evacuation order issued by the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office remains in place for the Woods Creek fire, for east of Highway 284 between Gravely Lane on the north and Dry Gulch Road on the south. Ray Creek is on high alert. Highway 284 remains open.
Firefighters are building fire lines, installing hose lays in the Duck Creek and Baldy Creek areas and tying in lines near private property. Sprinklers are in place at Confederate Gulch, where additional hose lays and structure prep have been the focus, said officials with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, U.S. Forest Service and Southern Area Incident Management Team.
The fire has been growing along the eastern edge in the Atlantic Creek, Boulder Creek, Duck Creek and Gipsy Creek areas, due to the 40-50 mph wind gusts in advance of a storm front Thursday night.
As the fire grew to the east, crews did some tactical firing to check the spread as it came up out of those drainages, officials said. Confederate Gulch and Duck Creek remain focus areas for structure protection and line construction. Night crews will monitor and control fire spread, and provide structure protection, in coordination with local fire departments.
A road closure is in effect at mile marker 7 at Birch Creek Road.
The Harris Mountain fire 10 miles southeast of Cascade held steady at 31,460 acres and its containment increased slightly to 23%, officials said Friday.
The fire, caused by lightning, started July 23.
Despite a red flag warning and gusty winds, fire activity remained low with interior burning and minimal spread, officials said. Superscoopers worked the more active west and southwest portions collecting water from Holter Lake to drop on active fire burning in the Sawteeth area.
More aircraft including several helicopters helped support firefighting efforts.
Aircraft will be used again to keep fire on the ground and out of the tree crowns, slowing the fire spread in the west and southwest portions of the fire.
Firefighters are building a handline on the fire’s edge east of Stickney Creek and using the road system to hold the fire in its current location. Installation of hoses and sprinklers along roads and bridges is ongoing to protect infrastructure.
Weather is expected to be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with west and northwest winds 10 to 15 mph and a high temperature of 82-85 degrees.
In other area fires, the Balsinger fire, now at 9,824 acres, is burning about five miles west of Neihart. Firefighters increased fire containment efforts on the eastern side, officials said.
The Ellis fire, now at 1,227 acres and 80% contained, is about 2.5 miles southwest of the Smith River. It continues to show limited fire activity. This fire is in patrol status with daily monitoring by aircraft.
Both fires started July 8. Balsinger was sparked by lightning and Ellis remains under investigation.
