More evacuations ordered in Woods Creek fire

The Meagher County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for the Woods Creek fire for residences along Birch Creek Road and Gipsy Creek to Big Birch Creek, officials said Friday, adding the fire 16 miles northeast of Townsend has now burned 20,671 acres.

This fire, which was caused by lightning July 10, was active Thursday with running, flanking and single-tree torching, officials said. Officials said it was 6% contained.

A mandatory evacuation order issued by the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office remains in place for the Woods Creek fire, for east of Highway 284 between Gravely Lane on the north and Dry Gulch Road on the south. Ray Creek is on high alert. Highway 284 remains open.

Firefighters are building fire lines, installing hose lays in the Duck Creek and Baldy Creek areas and tying in lines near private property. Sprinklers are in place at Confederate Gulch, where additional hose lays and structure prep have been the focus, said officials with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, U.S. Forest Service and Southern Area Incident Management Team.

The fire has been growing along the eastern edge in the Atlantic Creek, Boulder Creek, Duck Creek and Gipsy Creek areas, due to the 40-50 mph wind gusts in advance of a storm front Thursday night.