More details released in crash that killed Helena girl, 10

The Montana Highway Patrol released more details Saturday on the crash that killed a 10-year-old Helena girl when she was hit by a truck as she stood next to her bicycle off Canyon Ferry Road waiting for another vehicle to turn.

The driver of the Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck that hit the child on Thursday was driven by a 56-year-old East Helena woman, the MHP said Saturday.

The child, Addelyn Selvig, was wearing a helmet.

Officials said the pickup truck was westbound on Canyon Ferry Road near Bannack Drive when it came up on another vehicle that had slowed down to make a turn on to Bannack Drive. The pickup truck driver took evasive action by swerving off the road.

The truck went into a ditch, and when it came up it hit Selvig, who was standing with two others in an area off the roadway and had climbed off her bicycle while waiting for the other vehicle to turn.

The impact of the truck threw her for “quite a distance,” authorities said.

Emergency responders received a call at 4:50 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived they found her father and others performing CPR on the child, officials said.

Selvig was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the emergency room of St. Peter’s Health.

The fatal crash took place about six miles east of the Helena Regional Airport.

No one else was injured, officials said.

MHP said no citations were issued and the crash report would be forwarded to the Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office, which will determine if charges will be filed.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

