More COVID vaccination clinics scheduled in Lewis and Clark Co.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held next week for Lewis and Clark County residents who are 70 or older, and for medical workers who were inoculated last month and need a second dose.
The clinics for those 70 or older in Phase 1B, Tier 1 are scheduled for Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. County health officials will release information on how to obtain tickets after determining how many vaccines are available.
For medical workers in Phase 1A who received their first dose on Dec. 29 or Dec. 30 and now need a second dose, clinics will be held at the fairgrounds Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 from 1 to 6 p.m. Those receiving their second dose must show their vaccination card, and no appointment is necessary.
The next tier of Phase 1B will begin as vaccines are available, after those in Tier 1 are served. Tier 2 includes those 60 and older with high-risk medical conditions. Tier 3 includes those 50 and older with high-risk medical conditions. Tier 4 includes those 30 and older with high-risk medical conditions. Tier 5 includes those 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions. High-risk medical conditions include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer, chronic kidney disease, serious heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies, Down syndrome, sickle cell disease, Type 1 and 2 diabetes and severe obesity.
Phase 1C, which is expected to begin in March, includes an estimated 36,000 county residents. It includes anyone between the ages of 16 and 59 with medical conditions not included in Phase 1B who may be at an elevated risk for COVID-19 complications, anyone age 60 or older, first responders, corrections officers, postal service workers, school employees, utility workers, food production workers, agricultural workers, grocery store employees, and people living in congregate settings, such as those in group homes, shelters and correctional facilities.
For more information, visit www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHcovid19hub/.