More COVID vaccination clinics scheduled in Lewis and Clark Co.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held next week for Lewis and Clark County residents who are 70 or older, and for medical workers who were inoculated last month and need a second dose.

The clinics for those 70 or older in Phase 1B, Tier 1 are scheduled for Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. County health officials will release information on how to obtain tickets after determining how many vaccines are available.

For medical workers in Phase 1A who received their first dose on Dec. 29 or Dec. 30 and now need a second dose, clinics will be held at the fairgrounds Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 from 1 to 6 p.m. Those receiving their second dose must show their vaccination card, and no appointment is necessary.