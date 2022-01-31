More candidates enter races for Helena-area legislative seats

More candidates have entered the race for legislative seats in several Helena-area races, according to filings posted Monday on the Montana secretary of state’s website.

Filing began Jan. 13 and ends March 14, with a June 7 primary election and general election on Nov. 8.

In the race for Senate District 41, Republican Dave Galt, a self-employed consultant from Helena, has filed. Democratic incumbent Janet Ellis, retired from Montana Audubon, filed earlier.

In Senate District 42, Republican Matt Olson of Helena, retired Dairy Queen owner, has filed. Democrat Mary Ann Dunwell, a retired public information officer with the state, filed earlier for the seat.

In House District 75, Republican Marta Bertoglio of Clancy, a real estate broker, has filed for reelection.

Republican Dennison Rivera of Helena, communications director for the state Office of Public Instruction, has filed for House District 79. Helena Democrat Laura Smith, former deputy director of the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, filed for the seat earlier.

No one new has filed to run for the House District 81 seat since Jan. 13, which was the first day candidates could officially enter the race. Democrats Ben Kuiper, corporate tax auditor with the Department of Revenue, Jake Troyer, owner of a strategic consulting company, and Jacob B. Torgerson, a community organizer, entered the race.

In the House District 82 race, Democratic Rep. Mary Caferro, a community organizer who had represented HD 81, has filed. Republican Alden Tonkay, communications director with the Montana Republican Party, filed earlier.

Democrat Kim Abbott of Helena, a nonprofit director, filed for another two-year term for House District 83.

The House District 84 race is getting crowded. Republican Kurt J. Aughney of East Helena, a quality assurance director for a state agency, has filed, as have Democrats Jill Cohenour, a chemist, and Noah J. Horan, a political scientist. Republican Kaitlyn Ruch, student and office manager for the Montana Republican Party at their Helena headquarters, filed earlier to be a candidate.

To view the legislative filings, go to: https://bit.ly/3HldLTi.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

