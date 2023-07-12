The Helena Police Department confirmed the sighting of a moose in the area of Sanders Street, the city said Wednesday, warning the public to avoid walking in the area.

Passersby spotted the moose in the vacant lot south of WinCo Foods near the intersection of Sanders and Birch streets, the city said in an email sent about 3:15 p.m.

"The city's animal control officers are working with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to monitor the situation," the news release states.

Temporary fencing and signs were set up.

"People should avoid walking through the area, especially near the ponds, until further notice," officials said.