Moose dies after colliding with vehicle near Helena

A moose was killed Thursday night after it collided with a vehicle on Interstate 15 north of Helena, authorities said.

The Montana Highway Patrol received a call about 7:30 p.m. that a female moose trying to cross the roadway struck a Honda CR-V heading southbound on the I-15 carrying a couple heading back to Helena, Trooper Amanda Villa said.

The couple suffered minor injuries and lacerations due to broken glass from their windshield. They were going to seek medical help on their own, Villa said. There were no citations issued, adding it was extremely dark out and the dark color of the moose made it difficult to see.

“It’s that time of year,” Villa said. “Everyone needs to be wildlife aware.”

“But it is Montana and this kind of thing happens,” she said, adding that she is seeing more roadway mishaps involving wild animals this year.

Villa urged drivers to go slower at night to give themselves more time to react.

She said the collision occurred at mile marker 215 in an area known as Sieben Flats.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

