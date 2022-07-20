Moors Mountain fire now listed at 94 acres

The Moors Mountain fire grew by six acres overnight, bringing the total Wednesday to 94 since it started July 16 in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness north of Helena.

There are 161 personnel assigned to the lightning-caused fire, which is in heavy timber.

“Fire behavior continues to be moderate with the majority of heat remaining within the existing perimeter,” the U.S. Forest Service posted online.

They said two more hand crews were being flown into the fire to support a direct attack along the fire's edge. The crews will work to strengthen and improve the existing handline, where all fuels are removed, exposing the soil so the fire cannot cross.

New lines will be developed that tie into natural control features such as rock formations, the Forest Service said.

There was no estimate as to how much of the fire had been contained.

They said a closure order is in effect for the eastern half of Gates of the Mountains Wilderness. And fire traffic will be concentrated on Beaver Creek Road east of Nelson. People are asked to avoid this road if possible.

In terms of weather, fire officials said high pressure will maintain dry conditions with general wind flow from the west across the area through Thursday.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said earlier no residences in that area are threatened.

For more on the fire, and other fires in the United States, go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/.