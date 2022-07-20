 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Moors Mountain fire now listed at 94 acres

  • 0

The Moors Mountain fire grew by six acres overnight, bringing the total Wednesday to 94 since it started July 16 in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness north of Helena.

There are 161 personnel assigned to the lightning-caused fire, which is in heavy timber.

“Fire behavior continues to be moderate with the majority of heat remaining within the existing perimeter,” the U.S. Forest Service posted online.

They said two more hand crews were being flown into the fire to support a direct attack along the fire's edge. The crews will work to strengthen and improve the existing handline, where all fuels are removed, exposing the soil so the fire cannot cross.

New lines will be developed that tie into natural control features such as rock formations, the Forest Service said.

There was no estimate as to how much of the fire had been contained.

People are also reading…

They said a closure order is in effect for the eastern half of Gates of the Mountains Wilderness. And fire traffic will be concentrated on Beaver Creek Road east of Nelson. People are asked to avoid this road if possible. 

In terms of weather, fire officials said high pressure will maintain dry conditions with general wind flow from the west across the area through Thursday.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said earlier no residences in that area are threatened.

For more on the fire, and other fires in the United States, go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant Editor/Reporter

Phil Drake is the assistant editor and reporter at the Independent Record.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News