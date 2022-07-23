Moors Mountain fire north of Helena now 43% contained

A week after it started, the Moors Mountain fire in the Gates of the Wilderness north of Helena is now at 98 acres and 43% contained, forest officials said Saturday.

Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest officials said gusty north winds tested fire lines on Friday, saying it was the first time the fire had been exposed to a shift in wind direction since a July 18 wind event.

Official said they will continue to establish a line around the fire. They will also continue air operations with bucket drops and crews as needed.

The fire, which was caused by lightning, grew by four acres overnight.

Embers crossed the handline and caused a quarter acre fire that was contained by crews. Showers and thunderstorms were possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

There were 161 personnel assigned to the blaze, which was reported about 3:45 p.m. July 16, around the Hunters Gulch trailhead near Nelson. Authorities said earlier that no structures were threatened.

Forest officials said a closure order is in effect for the eastern half of Gates of the Mountains Wilderness. And fire traffic will be concentrated on Beaver Creek Road east of Nelson. People are asked to avoid this road if possible.

For more on the fire, go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8238/