Moors Mountain fire north of Helena now 25% contained

The Moors Mountain fire north of Helena is now 25% contained and remains at 94 acres, U.S. Forest Service officials said Friday.

The fire, which was caused by lightning, was reported Saturday afternoon burning near Moors Mountain in Gates of the Mountains Wilderness.

There are now 194 personnel assigned to the fire.

Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest officials said warm weather will continue with the potential for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. They said these storms could bring erratic winds to the fire area.

They plan to continue to secure line around the fire, continue air operations with bucket drops and do logistical support of crews as needed.

Any shower or thunderstorm will be capable of producing gusty, erratic outflow winds. Expect a return to dry conditions on Saturday with light winds.

A Grayback Forestry crew located multiple hot spots, with smoldering and creeping, approximately 300 feet outside of the fire perimeter. Those spots were extinguished by firefighters to avoid any additional growth.

A closure order is in effect for the eastern half of Gates of the Mountains Wilderness. Fire traffic will be concentrated on Beaver Creek Road east of Nelson. People are asked to avoid this road if possible.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said earlier no residences in that area are threatened.

For more on the fire, and other fires in the United States, go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/.