Moors Mountain fire near Helena now fully contained

The Moors Mountain fire in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness north of Helena was fully contained Sunday, forest officials said.

The Central Montana Type 3 Incident Management Team will transfer command of the fire, which was started by lightning July 16 in heavy timber, back to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Monday.

Firefighters had to be pulled off the mountain Sunday afternoon due to safety concerns, as thunderstorms moved into the area. The fire did receive some beneficial rain, officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said about 7:45 p.m. on Facebook. They added the fire was 100% contained, meaning a fuel break around the fire has been completed.

The Pike Hotshots and two Grayback Forestry crews were scheduled to hike off the mountain as they have completed their assignments. Their gear and other equipment from their spike camp was flown off the mountain by helicopter earlier in the day. This included bear boxes used for food storage, chainsaw fuel, personal gear and trash.

The fire remained at 98 acres Sunday from the day before and 157 personnel were assigned to the blaze, according to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8238/.

Multiple callers July 16 reported seeing a plume of smoke around the Hunters Gulch trailhead near Nelson, southeast of the blaze.

Forest officials said a closure order is in effect for the eastern half of Gates of the Mountains Wilderness. Fire traffic will be concentrated on Beaver Creek Road east of Nelson. People are asked to avoid this road if possible.