Moors Mountain fire in Gates of the Mountains grows to 150 acres

The Moors Mountain fire in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness north of Helena grew to 150 acres overnight, U.S. Forest Service officials said Sunday.

The Forest Service said about 9:45 a.m. that a Type III team is en route and a long-term strategy is being developed for the fire that was reported by multiple callers about 3:50 p.m. Saturday.

A cause of the blaze was not listed. It is burning in heavy timber.

Forest officials asked people to avoid Refrigerator Canyon Trail in Gates of the Mountains Wilderness and said a closure order was forthcoming

A Type III team, according to the National Park Service, oversees an extended initial attack on wildland fires. Resources may vary from several single resources to several task forces or strike teams.

The U.S. Forest Service and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation responded Saturday afternoon to the fire. Callers had reported seeing a plume of smoke around the Hunters Gulch trailhead near Nelson. Dispatchers said a DNRC air attack was en route. Smokejumpers responded later in the day, officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said.

As of 6:50 p.m. Saturday, it had burned 115 acres.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that no residences in that area are threatened. The smoke column is visible from Helena and White Sulphur Springs.

The Forest Service posts updates on the fire at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8238/.