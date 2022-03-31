Montana's voting rights under attack, panel tells League of Women Voters

During a League of Women Voters of the Helena Area webinar on Montana's Constitution hitting the half-century mark, speakers warned listeners that the state’s voting rights are under attack and if legal challenges to bills passed by the 2021 Legislature fail, it could pack a wallop at the polls.

The League held a webinar Tuesday, “Montana's Constitution at 50: Voting Rights Experts on Protecting Montanans' Right to Vote,” which featured Jeremy Johnson, a Carroll College associate political science professor; Alex Rate, legal director with ACLU Montana; attorney Mike Meloy; and Keaton Sunchild, political director of Western Native Voice.

Johnson said the Montana Constitution that passed in 1889 was criticized for benefiting corporations and not recognizing the needs of the state.

He said the League of Women Voters lobbied the public hard to change Montana’s Constitution in the 1970s. Johnson said they wanted the new Montana Constitution to be in compliance with the U.S. Constitution's federal statutes on voting and wanted to encourage citizen participation in the electoral process in Montana.

One aspect the 1972 Montana constitutional convention concentrated on was concerns about voting and elections.

He said the general government and amendment committee that formed during the convention reviewed elections and suffrage. The committee did not always concur, “but there was agreement elections needed to be more effective and meaningful.”

In debates it was pointed out the main reason for voter registration was to avoid voting fraud, Johnson said. Some delegates noted that in states like North Dakota, which had poll booth registration, that fraud was virtually nonexistent.

Johnson said that in the end, the station Constitution said that “all elections are to be free and open and no power civil and military shall at any time deny the right of suffrage.”

Now a new specter has emerged, Johnson said, adding there is a fundamental political pushback on voting rights.

“Voting rights must be protected,” Johnson said. “As a community we must again rally to preserve voting access.”

Attorney Mike Meloy said that then-Gov. Steve Bullock during the COVID-19 pandemic issued an executive order that would allow counties to have absentee ballots.

Johnson noted that the increase in voters benefited Republican candidates in 2020 due to absentee ballots. Republicans won handily in the 2020 election, sweeping executive offices and remaining the majority in the Legislature.

Meloy said it still “boggles” his mind that the Montana Legislature a few months later passed bills to change elections.

Meloy mentioned several bills. He said House Bill 176 prohibited people from registering to vote on election day. He said HB 169 kept students from using student ID as a primary form of identification when going to vote.

Meloy said HB 530 imposed restrictions on what people could do to help others from getting absentee ballots to election administrators. Senate Bill 319 restricts political committees from being involved in voter ID and get-out-to-vote efforts on campus facilities.

He said House Bills 176, 169 and 530 have been challenged by several groups in state courts.

“These bills may seem to you to be, individually, not so significant, but when they’re taken together, the impact of these pieces of legislation severely restrict people with disabilities, people who have trouble getting to the polls, the elderly, Native Americans, low-income people, working-class people,” Meloy said. “They have a fairly profound effect on the right to vote.”

He hoped for success as legislation goes to court in June in Yellowstone County.

Rate spoke on the negative impact of the voting restrictions on Indigenous communities.

“It’s an unfortunate reality that disenfranchising Native American voters is the natural outflow of the colonization and genocide that is the hallmark of the United States of America," he said.

He said it was in the 1920s that Native Americans got the right to vote and efforts since have been made to disenfranchise the voting power of Native Americans nationwide.

Rate said court action was one way for Native Americans to fight back.

He said he was part of the Wandering Medicine case that established satellite voting locations on reservations throughout Montana. He said many Native Americans live in remote areas and often encounter hostility when they go to nearby towns.

Rate said it was a low point of his legal career when satellite voting would be open only two out of five days. He said he has had to take some counties to task for dragging their feet.

“Voting rights in Montana are at risk and continue to be at risk, given the current political climate,” he said, adding that the rights of Indigenous folks on and off the reservation are under enormous risk. He said sometimes litigation is necessary.

“We should all be grateful and sing a love song to our modern Constitution and the district courts and the Montana Supreme Court which have jealously guarded those protections…” Rate said.

Sunchild said it wasn’t until the 1972 convention that a lot of the obstacles that kept Native Americans from the polls went away and a lot of voter protections were added.

One of the arguments to expand voter rights was that many Native Americans served in World War II.

He said the passage of the federal Voting Rights Act in 1965 cleared the way for the 1972 Montana Constitution to have the protections it does now.

Sunchild said there were legally questionable laws passed in last legislative session. He said it was important to their members to keep voting with tribal ID. He said that is working its way through the courts now.

He said Native American Voice is now in a constant cycle of going to court for voters' rights. Now it is built into his group’s budget to add funding for legal challenges.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

