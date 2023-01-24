Montana's U.S. senators seek answers about Malmstrom missileers and cancer

Montana's U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester sent letters this week to the Department of Defense and other top officials, asking for more information regarding recent Associated Reports of some former missileers who at one time served at Malmstrom Air Force Base being diagnosed with blood cancer.

Daines, a Montana Republican, and Tester, a Democrat, each wrote letters to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Tester included Denis McDonough, secretary of veterans affairs, in his letter.

Both said they were writing because of the reports on the increased likelihood of cancer for missileers at Malmstrom.

“Given the reported timeframe of potentially cancer-causing exposures, the unknown number and current status – servicemember or veteran - of potentially affected individuals, and the seriousness of the reported health outcomes, I urge the Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to work urgently together to ensure every potentially impacted individual is made aware of this situation, receives the appropriate health assessment and is offered the appropriate care he or she needs,” Tester wrote in his Jan. 23 letter.

Tester is again serving as chair of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Daines, in his Jan. 24 letter, “urges the Department of Defense to re-examine previous studies and expand the current investigation, which is monitoring and screening current and former missileers.”

“It must be a priority to ensure that our nuclear readiness is sufficient and that missile combat crews are safe from nuclear radiation exposure,” Daines wrote.

Both lawmakers request any relevant information about the situation.

Tester asked if this increased rate of cancer is unique to those who served at Malmstrom, or if those who served or are serving at Minot and F.E. Warren Air Force bases are suffering from a similarly increased risk of cancer or other diseases or conditions.

“Further, are there other sites, for example training locations or living quarters, that are unique to Missileers that should also be investigated?” he asked.

Daines asks Austin to ensure the findings include a recommendation to Congress on any linkage between service and cancer that need to be addressed with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The letters come in the wake of a Jan. 22 Associated Press story that nine military officers who had worked decades ago at the Malmstrom nuclear missile base in Great Falls have been diagnosed with blood cancer and there are “indications” the disease may be linked to their service, according to military briefing slides.

The nine officers were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, according to a January briefing by U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Daniel Sebeck. One of them has since died.

Malmstrom is home to a field of 150 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile silos.

Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told the AP that senior leaders are aware of the concerns.

“The information in this briefing has been shared with the Department of the Air Force surgeon general and our medical professionals are working to gather data and understand more," she said.

“We are heartbroken for all who have lost loved ones or are currently facing cancer of any kind,” Stefanak said.

In 2001 the Air Force Institute for Operational Health investigated the base after 14 cancers of various types were reported among missileers who had served there, including two cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, AP reported.

But the review found the base was environmentally safe and that “sometimes illnesses tend to occur by chance alone.” The report lamented that the list of those diagnosed had been collected because it “perpetuates the level of concern.”

It was not clear whether some of the nine officers identified in the January briefing slides, whose diagnoses occurred between 1997 and 2007, overlap some of the cases identified in the Air Force’s 2001 investigation, AP reported.