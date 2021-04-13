Montana's medical officer stepping out of the spotlight

Holzman talked about the challenges the coronavirus, a respiratory illness, posed for the state.

“An infectious disease knows no boundaries,” Holzman said. “To say one state has a great response is not a fair way to look at the problem.”

“I think we are doing well in a lot of areas but I think we need to be very vigilant,” he said later.

Holzman said the vaccine rollout has gone well and the state has done well in getting the vaccine to vulnerable populations.

“The next big challenge is educating people to get a majority of Montanans vaccinated,” he said. “The more we have vaccinated the more we will lessen the spread.”

“We cannot put down our guard at this point in time,” he said, “but I think we need to find that balance and instead of arguing over little points, how do we move forward in the safest possible way to allow our activities and our life.”

He said there are a lot of lessons to be learned.

He said ideally, the whole world would have battled the crisis together, perhaps through the World Health Organization.