The Junior Police Leadership Academy is set to run July 16-22 for Montana youth considering a career in law enforcement.

“JPLA is for students who are interested in law enforcement and/or being a leader in their community,” said Helena Police Department Detective Sean Schoenfelder, who previously attended JPLA. “Throughout the weeklong academy, we cover various topics related to law enforcement such as driving, evidence collection, defensive tactics, tactical operations and more. We have instructors from various law enforcement agencies who offer a wide variety of knowledge to the students throughout the week."

There are 30 available spots and the program, sponsored by the Montana Association of Chiefs of Police, is free to students. To be eligible to apply, high school students must be going into their sophomore year and up or be recent graduates.

“Students are given various tasks and asked to work as a team to accomplish said task,” Schoenfelder said. “Keep in mind this is open to students from across the state so often on day one students don’t know one another, and then are asked to work together as a team … It can be a long week, but often by the end, there are some good friendships made.”

Last year’s JPLA program had 20 students who learned about pursuit driving, had guest speakers, hiked and repelled and went through active-shooter training. At the end of the program each year, JPLA cadets go through tactical operations, various law enforcement scenarios and the Montana Physical Abilities Test (MPAT), and once those events are successfully completed, they graduate on the final day.

Interested students must submit a completed application with a typed essay explaining their interest in the criminal justice profession. A signature from a local chief of police or sheriff must be on the application as well.

The application can be found at https://bit.ly/mtjpla and the deadline has been moved to May 1. For any questions regarding the application, email info@macop.com.