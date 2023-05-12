The Helena Tourism Business Improvement District has unveiled its new brand with a design that members said celebrates Helena as “Montana’s Hometown” — unspoiled, unfussy and unexpected in its creativity and natural beauty.

The colors are a nod to Helena’s mountains, rivers and architecture. Design elements of the new brand mark depict this, too — tied together by an “H.”

In addition, “Visit Helena” is expanding their role from destination marketing and focusing on destination management, as well as supporting development and stewardship.

“The Helena Tourism Business Improvement District is committed to building a brand that is centered around the community’s goals, values, and creative energy,” Andrea Opitz, TBID’s executive director, said in a news release. “We’re looking to improve the overall Helena experience by stimulating long-term sustainable growth in tourism, workforce and business development.”

The new branding comes after many conversations and collaboration between community members and stakeholders including The Helena Tourism Business Improvement District, Helena Area Chamber of Commerce & Convention and Visitors Bureau, Montana Business Assistance Connection, Downtown Helena Inc., Helena Business Improvement District, and liaisons from the cities of Helena and East Helena.

Brand identity, communication strategy and materials were created in partnership with independent creative agency, SOVRN Creative.

“There were a lot of lively conversations around not just who we are, but where we’re going,” Opitz said. “We discussed Helena’s deep history to understand the foundation that got us here, while also exploring how to preserve and enhance the future.”

"The brand planning was a true collaborative effort, one that shows the authenticity of what makes us Montana’s Hometown,” Callie Aschim, president, and CEO of the Helena Chamber of Commerce, said. “Moving forward, we’re well positioned to continue strengthening the community’s economic vitality — in a way that provides opportunity for both visitors and locals alike.”