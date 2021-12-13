'Montana's Game Wardens' airs Tuesday on radio

Missoula Community Radio at 105.5 FM or 1055 KFGM.org will play the next installment of MPN's radio series, Montanans At Work!: episode 2: "Montana's Game Wardens" at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

And, KNMC 90.1 FM or online at: https://www.msun.edu/knmc/ in Havre is playing it later this week, and possibly on Saturday morning.

Both radio stations run it more than once -- those who want to listen may need to go to their websites and look at their calendars -- or request it by calling or email. It's posted on the MPN website: www.montanaplaywrights.org.

Episode 3: "Humor in Indian Country" is now in production and should be available either at the end of December, or early January.

