'Montana's Game Wardens' airs Tuesday on radio

FWP game warden Rick (copy)

Montanans At Work!: episode 2: "Montana's Game Wardens" airs 105.5 KFGM-FM at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

 MICHAEL CAST, THE MONTANA STANDARD

Missoula Community Radio at 105.5 FM or 1055 KFGM.org will play the next installment of MPN's radio series, Montanans At Work!: episode 2: "Montana's Game Wardens" at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

And, KNMC 90.1 FM or online at: https://www.msun.edu/knmc/ in Havre is playing it later this week, and possibly on Saturday morning.

Both radio stations run it more than once -- those who want to listen may need to go to their websites and look at their calendars -- or request it by calling or email. It's posted on the MPN website: www.montanaplaywrights.org.

Episode 3: "Humor in Indian Country" is now in production and should be available either at the end of December, or early January.

