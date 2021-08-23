Montana's entrepreneurial spirit shines at beverage trade show

While the intent of the inaugural Montana Beverage Show held in Helena on Monday was to showcase the numerous home-grown beverages brewed, distilled and roasted around the state, it was Montanans' entrepreneurial spirit that was really on display.
From a former medical doctor turned cidermaker to a Missoula co-op of kombucha brewers, nearly 30 Montana beverage producers attended the trade show.
"Montana has high-quality ag products, some of the best in the world, that people can craft into high-quality products," said Chelsi Bay, a spokeswoman for the Montana Department of Agriculture, which hosted the event. "I think Montanans' entrepreneurial spirit really shined through today."
Sara Harmon and her husband spent a few years in the Seattle area where they gained an appreciation for coffee before the couple relocated back to the family farm in Bainsville. Since 2018, the couple has roasted and sold coffee under the quaint moniker of Wild Calf Coffee.
Harmon said it took a village to raise their business baby.
"You quickly find the people who are entrepreneurial in your community," she said. "It was great to bring in all the local people to help."
Harmon said Wild Calf Coffee's barnyard roasting operation hopes to expand its distribution in the coming weeks. By mid-September, coffee aficionados will be able to purchase the beans in Murdoch's stores around Montana.
Gov. Greg Gianforte attended the event -- hosted at the Delta Hotels Helena Colonial -- talked with the vendors, and picked governor's choice award winners.
Harmon's Wild Calf Coffee won best handcrafted beverage. Hamilton's Westslope Distillery won best spirit. Wolf Point's Missouri Breaks Brewing won best craft beer. Willow Mountain Winery of Corvallis won best wine. Big Mountain Ciderworks of Kalispell won best cider.
"This is an example of value-added agricultural products made right here in Montana," Gianforte said. "It's the best agriculture community in the world."
Riza Chase-Gilpin and her business partner Laurie Rennie are carrying on Big Timber's long, storied tradition of providing quality products to a nationwide audience, in this case tea.
Tumblewood Teas distributes loose leaf blends and single origin varieties of teas across the country.
When the supplier Chase-Gilpin purchased from announced it was going out of business, she and Rennie made the decision to purchase its assets.
"We made the decision to grow overnight," Chase-Gilpin said.
Tumblewood Teas now employs six people, which in a town the size of Big Timber, is a big deal.
"How we sell it and the way we sell it, that's what matters to me," she said.
Mary Pat Harris and her husband, Jim, own and operate Bozeman Spirits Distillery in downtown Bozeman. Though they are operating in one of the state's largest cities, the importance of community, like so many at the Montana Beverage Show, is not lost on them.
When the Bridger Foothills fire of 2020 claimed about 30 homes in the area, the couple siphoned about 100 bottles worth of bourbon being barrel aged in the warehouse on their farm and auctioned them off.
Within two and half days they had raised around $10,000, with all of the proceeds going to help those who had lost their homes.
"Montana provided the ingredients for our product, so we thought it was important to give back to the community," Harris said.
The Desmul family started out brewing hard cider in their Kalispell barn nearly 15 years ago. The operation has since grown into a 40-acre orchard, cidery, tasting room and restaurant.
Matriarch Jennifer Desmul co-owns Big Mountain Ciderworks with her husband, and their three sons help run the operation.
"We really wanted to create a legacy for our boys," Desmul said.
Bay said she and the rest of the Department of Agriculture were pleased with the diverse offerings at the new trade show, representing the whole of "our big state."