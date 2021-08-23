Montana's entrepreneurial spirit shines at beverage trade show

Mary Pat Harris and her husband, Jim, own and operate Bozeman Spirits Distillery in downtown Bozeman. Though they are operating in one of the state's largest cities, the importance of community, like so many at the Montana Beverage Show, is not lost on them.

When the Bridger Foothills fire of 2020 claimed about 30 homes in the area, the couple siphoned about 100 bottles worth of bourbon being barrel aged in the warehouse on their farm and auctioned them off.

Within two and half days they had raised around $10,000, with all of the proceeds going to help those who had lost their homes.

"Montana provided the ingredients for our product, so we thought it was important to give back to the community," Harris said.

The Desmul family started out brewing hard cider in their Kalispell barn nearly 15 years ago. The operation has since grown into a 40-acre orchard, cidery, tasting room and restaurant.

Matriarch Jennifer Desmul co-owns Big Mountain Ciderworks with her husband, and their three sons help run the operation.

"We really wanted to create a legacy for our boys," Desmul said.