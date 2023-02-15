Some Montana youths say they are fed up with their big sky being polluted in Big Sky Country and their Treasure State losing its value to the obtrusive hands of climate change.

On March 13, 2020, 16 young Montanans filed a constitutional climate lawsuit against the state of Montana — two days before COVID-19 started shutting down the United States. Held et al v. Montana is now the nation's first-ever youth constitutional climate case set to go to trial.

The case asserts that by supporting a fossil fuel-driven energy system, the state is violating its own constitutional rights “to a clean and healthful environment and the rights of pursuing life's basic necessities, enjoying and defending their lives and liberties, acquiring, possessing and protecting property, and seeking their safety, health and happiness in all lawful ways. In enjoying these rights, all persons recognize corresponding responsibilities,” according to Article II, Section 3 of Montana’s Constitution.

Montana's Constitution was adopted in 1972, replacing the original 1889 constitution.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to declare Montana’s State Energy Policy, parts C-G and the Climate Change Exception in the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) Section 2, part A that was passed in 1971 as unconstitutional. They also ask that the state be ordered to develop a remedial plan based on what scientific research recommends to protect the youth plaintiff's constitutional rights from continuing to be infringed upon.

Lander Busse, one of the 16 plaintiffs, said it is a matter of accountability.

“As much as we want to think about the historical retrospect or how big of an impact this could have on a wider scale, our mission right now is to make sure we’re holding our Montana government accountable for their violations of our state constitution,” he said. “... It’s sad that it’s falling on us, the youth, to do this and not the adults, our elected officials, who know this material best.”

Montana’s State Energy Policy has goals of developing and utilizing Montana’s “vast coal reserves” and increasing oil and gas exploration in the state. In MEPA, Montana lawmakers codified a provision that prohibits the state from considering regional, national or global impacts when debating permits for projects that require an environmental impact statement.

The case states how greenhouse gas emissions are “triggering a host of adverse consequences in Montana,” such as increasing temperatures, extreme weather events, wildfires, glacial melt, changing precipitation patterns, droughts and floods and causing adverse health risks to many, especially children.

Other defendants named in the 104-page lawsuit are former Gov. Steve Bullock and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Montana Department of Transportation, and the Montana Public Service Commission.

The trial is scheduled for June 12 in front of Montana 1st Judicial District Judge Kathy Seeley.

The case is named for Rikki Held of Broadus, who was the only plaintiff over the age of 18 when it was filed. The 15 others, whose ages ranged from 2-18 when the lawsuit was filed, are from Big Fork, Helena, Livingston, Missoula, Bozeman, Polson, Kalispell and the Flathead Indian Reservation.

"All perspectives are needed from different generations," said Held. "Young people have a voice and a lot to offer. We're disproportionately affected by climate change, so I think we need to speak out. I'm doing this because we have to, and my generation can't wait for the next one."

Nate Bellinger, senior staff attorney at Our Children’s Trust representing the youth plaintiffs pro bono, called the case “strong legally and factually.”

“Part of what makes this case unique is Montana’s Constitution,” said Bellinger. “There are real clear protections, constitutional protections, including the right to a clean and healthful environment, which is a central part of the case. The fact that the courts over the years have given meaning to that constitutional language. I think that’s one thing that has helped the Montana case.”

Our Children’s Trust is a nonprofit public interest law firm based in Oregon that provides legal services to youth to secure their rights to a safe and healthy future and climate. The nonprofit is also representing youth in constitutional climate cases in Hawaii, Florida, Utah and Virginia. Other representing attorneys are from the Western Environmental Law Center in Helena and McGarvey Law in Kalispell.

Spokesman Kyler Nerison for the Montana attorney general's office, called the plaintiffs’ claims "meritless and politically motivated" and alluded to it pandering to out-of-state influences.

“Our Children’s Trust is a special interest group that is exploiting well-intentioned Montana kids – including a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old – to achieve its goal of shutting down responsible energy development in our state," said Nerison. "Unable to implement their policies through the normal processes of representative government, these out-of-state climate activists are trying to use Montana’s liberal courts to impose their authoritarian climate agenda on us."

Nerison stated that Our Children's Trust has filed the same lawsuit in federal court and other states, and it was thrown out every time.

Held, 21, grew up near a town of 450 people on her family's 7,000-acre ranch in the southeastern corner of Montana. They rely heavily on the income they make from crops they grow and cattle they raise. Their ranch has been affected by climate change in a variety of ways such as flooding, droughts, wildfires, decreases in snowfall, severe hail storms, changed animal behaviors and more, the lawsuit states.

Held highlighted the intersectionality of climate change.

"It's not just one thing. It's so interconnected with everything from inequality to economics," said Held. "There's so many sides to it, and it affects everyone in the world."

She's in her last year of college and majoring in environmental science with hopes of going into climatology. She heard about the Our Children's Trust case from a family friend and connected with the attorneys.

"Ranchers have a lot to contribute to the climate story because we're on the land, working with it and face a ton of the impacts (of climate change)," said Held. "This isn't something abstract or on the other side of the world. It's happening here in Montana."

Busse brothers Lander, 18, and Badge, 15, were born and raised in Kalispell, and this isn’t their first rodeo when it comes to climate cases. They were both a part of a 2011 climate case that didn't make it as far as this one. They kept in touch with Our Children's Trust, which is how they joined Held et al v. Montana.

“Big changes in society are hard, and it’s hard for the ambassadors and the people who have to bring it to life, but this one I think is very essential and necessary," said Ryan Busse, Lander and Badge’s father who’s an environmentalist and responsible gun owner advocate. “... The other 14 kids that are in it with them, I think they’re all really brave. They’re on the right side of history.”

The brothers have seen these outdoor activities they love affected by climate change. Rivers have been closed for rafting and prohibited from fishing, droughts and heat have altered animal behavior and wildfires have caused them to evacuate their home.

Badge called this case “his outlet” and “way to make Montana better for future generations" and highlighted some of his family's favorite Montana activities, such as rafting, fly fishing, hunting and more that they fear climate change will affect.

"The more we’ve gotten involved in this case and the more we’ve been able to work with the experts of this case that we’re lucky enough to have, it becomes a lot more of an existential feeling of dread seeing the exponential growth of problems that are occurring in Montana and the lack of attention being brought to them," said Lander.

Badge stated that he and his brother have received blowback for their beliefs, sometimes to the point where they don’t talk about climate change if they want to remain on friendly terms with people.

“It’s sad that Badge and I, particularly in the Flathead, live in a place where we’re sometimes even persecuted for wanting to stand up for the land we care so much about,” said Lander.

In their own lives, the Busse family reduces their climate impact through flying less, buying local, looking at buying an electric car, recycling and more. However, Lander pointed out that individuals can be as green as they want, but the problem is systemic.

“Although we try to make these little changes in our own lives, on the broad scale of things, they just don’t matter compared to the large scale fossil fuel emissions that the state is allowing to happen,” said Lander.

The Montana case is unique from other climate cases firstly in that the plaintiffs are arguing a violation of their enshrined constitutional rights to a clean environment.

Secondly, redressability was established by Seeley when she found that courts cannot be able to outline an action plan to reduce actions contributing to climate change but that if the state policies are found unconstitutional, the plaintiffs will be able to change the way the state makes decisions on future projects that impact climate change in Montana.

“Youth plaintiffs sufficiently demonstrate that finding State Energy Policy and Climate Change Exception to MEPA unconstitutional would alleviate their injuries,” states Seeley's August 2021 order.

The attorney general of Montana filed two emergency requests on June 10 and June 13 of 2022 requesting that the Supreme Court of Montana take supervisory control of Held at al v. Montana away from Seeley and issue a stay blocking discovery around the time depositions of expert witnesses were set to begin. The Supreme Court denied both, stating that the state was trying to “manufacture urgency or emergency factors to fulfill the necessary criteria to justify a writ of supervisory control.”

Lander stated he will be at peace with the case when he knows the government is being held accountable.

“The state has done everything that they can to push back this case and still continues to throw as many barriers as they can at us to not go to trial because they know the value of our case, the facts that we’re bringing with us, and the implications that that holds,” said Lander.