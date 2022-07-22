Montana Youth Leadership Forum offers leadership skills, lifelong friendships

Gene Hermanson, a Billings native, was one of the delegates to the first Montana Youth Leadership Forum in 2000.

The Montana Youth Leadership Forum, according to its website, aims to “identify students with disabilities who have exhibited leadership skills and equip them with additional training so that they become leaders by example.”

The forum is an annual week-long event in Helena, hosted by the North Central Independent Living Services. Funding comes from the state’s Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Vocational Rehabilitation and Blind Services Pre-Employment Transition Program.

Gene’s mom, June Hermanson, was the forum’s longtime executive director, starting in 2000 when Gene was a delegate. She stepped down back in 2018, but Gene’s family continued to be involved with MYLF (pronounced My-Life).

Now, Gene’s wife, Jenn Hermanson, is the program’s executive director. His sister, Chanda, is a vocational rehabilitation counselor – in other words, her job is educating people with disabilities about their rights.

For Gene, the highlight of the week is students at the program growing into themselves.

“Some students who come might be the only ones in their community with a disability,” Gene said. “They might not fit in. But here, they can be themselves.”

Participants in MYLF do activities like Senate debates and skill-building workshops, and this year’s students even got to meet Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras. Most of the presenters, Gene said, are successful people with disabilities.

Students are recruited by teachers and coaches around the state. Many students have ties to the Hermanson family. This year, Gabe Stroud from Corvallis – Jenn and Gene’s nephew – is participating in the program. He said he’s enjoyed meeting new people during the program.

Students also connect with vocational rehabilitation counselors from across the state, like Chanda. Chanda said those counselors connect students to resources in their areas.

They’re also taught how to practice self-advocacy, and Jenn, the program’s director, said students leave with confidence.

“There’s a magic that happens over the course of the week,” Jenn said, adding that parents are often shocked at the changes they see in their kids from the beginning of the week to the end.

Layla Riggs, a Helena student who participated in MYLF this year, said she enjoyed the Senate debate event. It reminded her of her speech and debate event, legislative debate. But Riggs said what’s going to stick with her from the week is the friends she’s made.

“It’s nice to be around like-minded people,” Riggs said. “I can talk to my family and friends, but there’s a disconnect where they sometimes don’t understand. But I feel like people here do.”

Drae Nelson, a student from Bainville who participated this year, seconded Riggs. He said everyone was really open at MYLF, and he's leaving with lifelong friends.

Jenn said it’s common that people make these kinds of lasting connections at MYLF. In fact, this year, Jenn said 12 of MYLF’s 16 staff members are alumni of the program. She said she views that as a testament to the program's success.

One of those staff members is Ashlee Logan. Originally from Cut Bank, Logan participated in MYLF in 2005, and returned as a volunteer every year from 2006 to 2012. She recently started her own accounting business in Columbia Falls.

She said running her own business meant she finally had time to return to MYLF. This year, she came back as a presenter for the first time in 10 years.

For Logan, her week at MYLF in 2005 built a lasting connection to the program and lifelong friendships.

“It taught me that it’s OK to be who you are and to not necessarily think about what you can’t do, but what you can do, regardless of neuro-disability,” Logan said.

In addition to the week-long MYLF program in Helena during the summer, MYLF's website states that it offers four mini-programs in rural areas around the state during the school year.

For more information and to get involved with MYLF’s programs, you can apply at their website, http://montanaylf.org/apply-to-be-a-delegate/.