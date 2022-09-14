Montana WILD hosts last bat walk of the summer

There was no bat signal in the sky, but people still knew where to go.

In late August, Montana WILD hosted its final bat walk of the summer in its back lawn at Spring Meadow Lake State Park. The event was free to the public and about 30 people attended.

“I saw a ton (of bats),” said Jeffrey King, a boy in attendance. “Also bats are my favorite animal, and black is my favorite color. I’m not scared of bats because I know a lot of things about bats.”

King noted how Batman is his favorite superhero.

Local bat expert Matt Bell, who works for Montana Land Reliance as the GIS coordinator/land steward, presented on bats before he led the bat walk.

The bat activity wasn't as prominent as on earlier bat walks because near September, bat activity starts to drop as 12 species of bats hibernate and three species of bats leave Montana for the winter, according to Bell.

Each group of attendees was given a bat detector to point at bats and pick up their echolocation. The smaller bats flew close to the water for their insects, and the bat detector was turned to 20-25 frequency to pick up their calls. The larger bats were higher up in the sky, at 40 frequency for them.

Bell stated how there are three stages of echolocation for bats: The search phase, the approach phase and the terminal buzzphase.

During the search phase, the echolocation is more spread out and slower, about 10 clicks per second. However, once an insect is located, bats start the approach phase, and the echolocation happens more frequently as they approach their meal. The terminal buzzphase is when the echolocation is fastest as they close in on their prey at around 200 or more clicks per second.

All 15 species of bats in Montana are insectivores, eating their body weight in insects each night and up to 1,000 insects per hour. Bats save U.S. farmers an average of $3.7 billion dollars in pesticides by eating so many insects, said Bell.

“I like bats but horses are my favorite animal,” said Adelynn Hinck, a girl in attendance. “I learned about White Nose Syndrome today. It’s when a bat is hibernating. Fungus grows on the bat, and they get cold.”

White Nose Syndrome (WNS), or pseudogymnoascus destructans, is a fungus that lives in caves and abandoned mine systems where some bats hibernate. This fungus grows on the bats hibernating, and irritates and interrupts the bats’ hibernating schedule, causing them to lose energy faster.

Bell mentioned how when the bat walks first started in 2012, no WNS was found in Montana. It was mainly found on the East Coast. In 2019, WNS was first detected in Montana.

The Azure Cave near Lewistown is an example of the harm WNS can cause. This cave usually hosts around 1,700 to 1,900 bats hibernating, according to prior surveys. The 2022 survey of these bats in Azure Cave noted only 41 bats, half with WNS, a 98% decline, stated Bell.

One positive is that Montana bats don’t often hibernate in large numbers, which slows the spread of WNS. The highest number of communal bats hibernating in Montana was 1,900, but back east, there can be hibernating groups of 10,000.

Rabies is also a disease bats carry, so officials warned that even though about 1% of the wild population of bats carry rabies, try not to touch them if avoidable.