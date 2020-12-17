Montana Veterans Meat Locker gives away 2K pounds of deer in Helena

A Billings-based nonprofit, Montana Veterans Meat Locker, handed out 2,000 pounds of deer in Helena on Thursday to veterans and their families.

The 4-year-old organization run by Purple Heart combat veteran Chris Grudzinski set up in the parking lot of the American Legion with a cold trailer to distribute the meat.

Hunters and ranchers donate the meat, and the Montana Veterans Meat Locker pays for the processing and handles the distribution.

The group has given out a total of 74,000 pounds of meat to roughly 5,700 veterans since its inception.

Any local hunters or ranchers interested in donating game or livestock meat can take it to Tizer Meats or reach out to the Montana Veterans Meat Locker at (406) 860-9683 or vetsmeatlocker.mt@gmail.com.

